$176 million Powerball jackpot winner arrested for fourth time since win last year

A Kentucky lottery winner has once again ended up in jail just days after winning the largest lottery payout in the state of Kentucky's history.

James Shannon Farthing could be considered one of the luckiest people alive, after having drawn the right ticket for the Powerball on April 26 this year.

He and his mom, who he claimed he intended to split the prize cash with, tried their luck at Kentucky's Powerball jackpot, and clearly lucked out with an incredible $167.3 million win.

However, just days later, his downward spiral would begin.

Advert

On April 30, the 51-year-old and his girlfriend were arrested at the TradeWinds Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida, in which an affidavit alleges a fight occurred where Farthing punched a hotel guest in the face.

When Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy attempted to break it up, the lotto winner then allegedly kicked him in the face.

That was just the first instance... as Farthing is now on his fourth arrest.

James Shannon Farthing has been arrested for the fourth time since winning the Powerball (YouTube/@CBS News)

Despite being the winner of $167.3 million, no amount of money could keep him out of trouble.

One Fayette County case against Farthing involves burglary and marijuana possession, however, that was later dismissed.

His latest arrest came on July 26, which sees him facing charges of first-degree strangulation, domestic violence related, and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, causing minor injury to a woman whose identity has not been released.

As reported by People, she allegedly told police they had gotten into an argument after a boating trip, where Farthing is accused of 'put[ing] both his hands on her neck, which restricted her breathing' on Cynthiana Road.

Right now, the man is said to be held at Scott County Jail, according to jail records viewed by the outlet and has already appeared in court over the matter on July 28, according to LEX News.

The lottery winner has spent a total of 30 years in prison (Pinellas County Jail)

Deputy Zachary Bryant reportedly noted in the complaint against the lottery winner that the woman had visible welts on the right side of her neck and believes it may have been captured on a Ring camera located in the bedroom.

However, Farthing allegedly entered a not guilty plea, and has had his bond confirmed as being set at $15,000.

He has also apparently been ordered to avoid contact with the woman and must wear a 'monitoring device' in case he attempts to violate the order.

According to The Smoking Gun, Farthing is no stranger to a cell and has spent 30 of his 50 years alive in prison after a string of offences.

He's had convictions across nine counties in Kentucky, which include the likes of choking a girlfriend, bribing officers while in prison and also selling cocaine to a police officer who was undercover at the time.