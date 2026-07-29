$176 million Powerball jackpot winner arrested for fourth time since win last year
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$176 million Powerball jackpot winner arrested for fourth time since win last year

James Shannon Farthing won the mammoth prize on April 26, but was arrested the first time just days later in Florida

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Fayette County Detention Center

Topics: Crime, US News, Lottery

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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