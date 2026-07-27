Witnesses have recalled the terrifying moment a gunman opened fire at a food festival near Seattle's Space Needle on Sunday (July 26), leaving three people dead and several others injured.

One suspect has been taken into custody, according to Mayor Katie Wilson, though officials report that another suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.

Two deaths were confirmed by first responders at the festival, while another person died later in hospital. Many others were injured during the horrifying shooting, including a two-year-old boy, the Seattle Police Department said.

"I couldn't tell you there were so many people I saw on the ground it was horrible," one witness said, speaking in a clip with the BBC.

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He added: "It's hard to tell anything. I was just asking people if they were okay, everything was just so chaotic, they told us to go back in so we started running, it was just like 'where do we go?'."

The Seattle Police Department reported that one other suspect fled the scene (David Ryder/Getty Images)

Another witness explained: "I don't know weapons but I guess it was like a semi-automatic, and then it was probably pistols after that. We were walking this way, and we were probably 20 feet from where the shots were, I first thought they were fireworks, but then everybody flooded and ran past us."

One recalled 'ducking' while running through gardens, describing the 'really scary' moment crowds began to panic.

The Seattle Police Department have urged people to avoid the area at this time, and said that the investigation remains ongoing.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson wrote: "My prayers are with the families of the victims, and the responders as they work to keep people safe."

The food festival takes place every year at the Seattle Center (David Ryder/Getty Images)

While Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who represents Seattle, added: "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this senseless violence.

"We are in close touch with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Governor Bob Ferguson, and co-ordinating across multiple levels of government to get updates on the situation."

Harborview Medical Center, where many of the victims were taken, said earlier that all of the patients had suffered gunshot wounds, with injuries including wounds to the arm, leg, abdomen and lower leg.

The Bite of Seattle is the state's 'largest free-admission festival', and the shooting unfolded on the last day of the three-day event.

The fatal shooting is one of 271 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.