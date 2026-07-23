The man behind the murder of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband has narrowly avoided the death sentence.

Melissa and Mark Hortman were brutally murdered in their home on 14 June, 2025. As well as the Hortmans, Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot in their home but fortunately survived the ordeal.

The shooter also tried to shoot their daughter, Hope Hoffman.

59-year-old Vance Boelter was later charged with the Hormans' deaths and the attempted murders of Hoffman and his spouse.

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He was indicted on six federal charges: two stalking counts, two murder counts and two federal firearm-shooting offenses.

Boelter pleaded guilty to the charges and has now been handed two consecutive life sentences, plus 40 years in prison, which will be served consecutively.

Melissa and Mark Hortman were killed in their home in June 2025 (Steven Garcia/Getty Images)

He pleaded guilty last month so federal prosecutors would not seek the death penalty, POLITICO reports.

Following his sentencing, US District Court Judge John R. Tunheim said it was 'the longest sentence I have imposed after hearing thousands of cases over the years', per CNN. However he felt that the sentencing was 'deserved'.

During Boelter's sentencing hearing, John and Yvette Hoffman gave witness statements about the terror the endured on the night of their shootings and Melissa and Mark Hortman's murders.

John told the court: "The defendant looked me in the eyes and pulled the trigger. The defendant looked at my wife and chose to do the same.

"My wife and I now live with injuries. We live with our bodies remembering the gunfire."

Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were also shot (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Yvette added, while holding back tears: "I will never forget looking down and watching my blood slowly stream down that white washing machine as I felt myself sinking to the floor.

"We always have an escape plan now. This isn’t how people should live."

Boelter admitted that he'd spent months stalking his victims. He disguised himself as a policeman on the night in question before carrying out the attacks.

Vance Boelter will spend the rest of his life behind bars (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

The killer visited other politicians' homes that night, one being Democratic State Rep. Kristin Bahner. Fortunately she and her family were on vacation at the time.

While Bahner was never confronted with Boelter, she said knowing he'd gone to her home left her shaken.

"I could not fathom why I was spared and [Hortman] was not," she added. "You failed because I carry her with me. In my mind and in my heart, she guides me."

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