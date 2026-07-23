There are a lot of things you cannot do in an airport (leaving bags unattended, for example), but apparently hanging a hammock in the likes of JFK International isn't one of them.

I think we can all agree that the basic seating in most airports is far from comfortable. With this in mind, some passengers are bringing hammocks to the airport to relax in while they wait for their flights.

The seating arrangement – if you can call it that – has left some travellers unhappy, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has now addressed the matter for itself and confirmed that hammocks are in fact allowed to be used in airports. Who would have thought?

It said in a statement shared on Twitter on July 22: "Nobody said you couldn’t bring a hammock to the airport."

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Hammocks are usually associated with relaxing on vacation... (Getty Stock)

There is one rule though. The TSA went on to. advise: "To reduce tension, or to avoid having a falling out with the airport, check with them about where you can and can’t hang your napping apparatus."

While the TSA is okay with it, other Twitter users seemingly aren't...

"I have a feeling you’re going to regret this," one person commented on the post.

Somebody else raged: "Why would someone need a hammock at an airport? Because of insane delays that have become common place. Why haven’t there been fines for the airlines? Why aren’t they required to give delayed passengers lodging? Ridiculously callous post."

A different person questioned: "Do we really need to encourage third world behavior?"

"None of these structures were designed to support this," argued another. "This is vandalism. TSA is encouraging vandalism lmao."

"This is terrible. I don’t want the airports to look like homeless encampments," added somebody else.

However, not all are anti-hammocks in airports and see no issue with it.

One person in favor said: "What's the crime? Enjoying a nap? A carefree hanging nap?"

A second Twitter user pointed out: "Better than sleeping on a dirty floor!"

"That’s actually not a bad idea," said another hammock fan. "Airlines should have those on standby for any passengers. They get screwed over by their airline."

Someone even went as far as thanking TSA for the idea.

It's usually in layovers that people might feel the need to had a snooze at the airport, but changeovers may soon be a thing of the past after a whopping 22-hour direct flight between France and Australia was recently introduced. The history-making flight left Toulouse for Melbourne today (July 23).

Who knows what else is next for the future of plane travel.