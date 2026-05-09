With the Summer travel season just around the corner, the Transportation Security Administration have officially announced a brand new deal that will shave $20 off the cost of Pre-check for young people.

The limited time offer, which runs from May 1 and May 31 will allow first time customers under the age of 30 to bag the discounted deal, effectively saving them around a third of the total cost of a 5 year plan.

Applicants must meet TSA PreCheck eligibility requirements and provide the necessary enrollment documents, which include a passport, driver's license, a green card, and other forms of acceptable identification.

The offer can be used at any of TSA's three authorized enrollment providers, with 5 year passes costing $59.95 with CLEAR, $56.75 with IDEMIA, and $65 with Telos.

Advert

In order to apply, passengers are asked to start the application online before attending an in-person location for an interview.

The discount could shave around a third off a 5 year TSA plan for young people (Getty Stock Images)

For passengers due to turn 31 in May, they must apply and enrol before their birthday or risk missing out on the discount. If you complete enrolment after you turn 31, you will not be eligible for the promotion.

Children are also eligible for the discount, but it should be noted that they may not require it under current rules. All minors under the age of 17 and travelling as part of a family are exempt from paying, however if a child often travels alone, they should still apply for TSA Pre-check.

The discount cannot be stacked with others however, so if you’re eligible for another discounted service such as the military spouse discount, you won’t be able to ‘double dip’ and use both.

On average, 99% of Pre-Check passengers wait less than 10 minutes in line(Charles Wollertz/Getty Images)

As of August 2024, a whopping 20 million people have registered with TSA Pre-check to make their flight experience that bit smoother - and the organisation is hoping the new limited time deal with add a few more young people to that already impressive number.

“As young adults embark on new adventures – whether it's travel for school, work, or fun – TSA PreCheck offers a quicker and smoother airport security experience,” TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said in a press release. “With this special discount, we're empowering the next generation of travelers to make TSA PreCheck a part of their journey.”

The perks of using Pre-check include faster transit times with 99% of passengers experiencing less than 10 minutes in line for security checks. Unlike other passengers, those registered can travel through security without the need to remove electronics and liquids from their bags, and can also leave their shoes and belts on when walking through scanners.