TSA will let under 30s cut airport queues until 2031 for less as long as you act before May deadline

People under 30 have had it rough over the last few years; growing up through the COVID-19 Pandemic, multiple recessions and a cost-of-living crisis.

It's been a tough time for all of us - but it looks as though there's finally going to be an advantage of being under 30.

Okay it's a small one, but every penny counts.

People flying out of US airports can save a bit of money with TSA Precheck through the month of May.

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And it looks like a great time to travel, as five days ago the partial government shutdown, one of the longest to date, has come to an end.

This means the Transport Security Administration will finally be getting paid again, and hopefully some sort of travel stability returns just in time for the busy summer travel season.

What is TSA PreCheck?

TSA PreCheck is a US government program that offers expedited security screening at over 200 airports for low-risk travelers.

Members can leave on shoes, jackets, and belts, and keep electronics and 3-1-1 liquids in their bags, generally resulting in faster, less intrusive screening.

The government shutdown has just come to a close - so it's a great time to travel (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As well as the bonus of faster screening, travelers under 30 could save themself $20 during May by enrolling in TSA PreCheck through any of TSA's authorized enrollment providers: CLEAR, IDEMIA, and Telos.

It might not be much, but it saves a bit of extra vacation cash for you.

How do you quality for the TSA PreCheck discount?

To use TSA PreCheck, you will have to enrol at one of several centres across the US. You can find the one closest to you on this website to see where they are and what times they are open.

To qualify for the discount, applicants must:

Be 30 years old or younger at the time of enrolment.

Meet TSA PreCheck eligibility requirements and have the required documentation for enrollment*.

Complete the enrollment process between May 1- 31, 2026.

Be available for first-time customers only. Renewals are not eligible.

TSA recommend pre-enrolling online first with the provider to make sure your appointment goes much faster.

You can save money with TSA PreCheck (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What documents do I need for a TSA PreCheck enrolment?

When enrolling, you should bring an original or certified copy of identity/citizenship status documentation, with all the names on the documents matching the name provided on the application.

TSA has warned that if you have legally changed your name, you must provide an original or certified name change document (such as marriage certificates and divorce decrees) in addition to the required documentation.

TSA PreCheck can save you loads of time at the airport, with faster lines taking typically less than five minutes, making travel smoother and less invasive.

Because the last thing we need is more stress at the airport. Happy travels!