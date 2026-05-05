A British airline looks set to pay pilots at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport a whopping $100,000 a year to essentially not fly an aircraft.

There's no doubt that being a pilot involves a lot more than flying the plane. On top of that big job, you've got communications with traffic control and liaising with ground staff, just to name a few duties.

Despite that, you still expect pilots to have a bit of air time, but that's not the case with a recently listed job advert by British Airways, which is looking to hire taxi crew members in Chicago.

The role will involve pilots taxiing British Airways' Boeing 777 and 787s from one terminal to another at the Chicago airport.

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You see, British Airways flights flying into the city from the UK arrive in Terminal 5 because Customs and Border Patrol is based there, but flights returning to Britain often fly out from Terminal 3, due to an agreement the carrier has with American Airlines.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (Getty Stock Photo)

As a result, a pilot is needed to move the planes between terminals to ensure operations run smoothly for passengers.

The job advert, which has since been removed by the job page, had a base salary of $90,000-$100,000, and like most roles, is dependent on experience and relevant qualifications.

The airline's requirement page stated: "You will play a critical role in helping achieve On Time Performance by safely ground taxiing British Airways Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft between terminals at Chicago O’Hare airport."

British Airways' job advert went on to say that the successful applicant will be familiar with Chicago O'Hare International Airport and have a 'solid track record of safety'.

A British Airways flight in Chicago earlier this year (Daniel SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

According to People, such job is more intended for pilots who are 'semi -retired' and are not permitted to fly commercial planes and heading towards the end of their career.

While some may say it's a massive sum, data compiled by the ATP Flight School shows that the likes of American, Delta, United, Alaska and Southwest Airlines pay upwards of $117,000 for people in a First Officer role.

While the role in Chicago may sound pretty simple compared to pilots who actually fly the commercial aircraft, there's no doubt this role is challenging.

To start with, O'Hare sees a whopping 70 million passengers pass through its door each year, making it one of America's busiest airports.

There's also a lot of congestion and tight scheduling that comes with most airports, meaning ground pilots play a crucial role in maintaining everything is running smoothly.