Symptoms of norovirus as France confines more than 1,700 people on cruise ship following outbreak

Cruise ship's reputations have been taking a battering this month, becoming petri-dishes for virus outbreaks across the Globe.

Following the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius earlier this month, 1,700 people are currently quarantined on a ship named Ambition in Bordeaux, France, after an outbreak of norovirus.

They are under strict instructions to remain on board while samples are sent to Bordeaux University Hospital.

Approximately 50 people are showing signs of the virus, and one person is confirmed to have died, although it's unclear of the cause.

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The vessel, which departed Belfast on 8 May, arrived in the French city of Bordeaux on the morning of 13 May. The passengers are mostly British and Irish.

Norovirus has struck down cruise ship Ambition (Getty stock image)

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus, often called the 'winter vomiting bug', is a highly contagious virus that causes acute gastroenteritis, inflammation of the stomach or intestines. Norovirus is extremely contagious, spreading via close contact with infected people, touching contaminated surfaces, or consuming contaminated food/water.

Norovirus can cause vomiting and diarrhea (Getty stock image)

What are the symptoms of Norovirus?

Norovirus infection can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea that start suddenly.

It is most commonly spread through food or water that is contaminated, but it can also spread through close contact with a person who has norovirus.

According to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of norovirus infection may start suddenly and include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Stomach pain or cramps

Watery or loose diarrhea

Feeling ill

Low-grade fever

Muscle pain

Luckily, it's usually a pretty quick illness, with symptoms beginning between 12 to 48 hours after first exposure, and the symptoms last for between one to three days. You can continue to shed virus in your stool for several weeks after recovery.

The cruise ship is docked in Bordeaux (Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Statement from Ambassador Cruise Line

Ambassador Cruise Line told the BBC that the passenger who had sadly passed away, a 92-year-old man, did not report symptoms and a cause of death is not yet known at this time.

They wrote: "We are providing every support to the deceased's friends and family and extend our most sincere condolences to them at this difficult time."

They stressed that they wanted to reassure guests, saying they take any illness abroad their fleet 'extremely seriously'.

The statement continued: “Enhanced sanitation and prevention protocols were immediately implemented across the ship in line with established public health procedures following the initial reports of illness.

“The comprehensive health and safety measures introduced include increased cleaning and disinfection measures in public areas, assisted service in selected dining venues and ongoing guidance to guests regarding hand hygiene, including regular hand washing, use of hand sanitisers and the prompt reporting of any symptoms to the onboard medical team.”

"There's no link between the norovirus and the hantavirus outbreak"

Local health authorities in Bordeaux were quick to reiterate that there's no link between the norovirus outbreak and the outbreak of hantavirus on the M.V Hondius.