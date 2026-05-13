France confines over 1,700 passengers aboard cruise ship after suspected virus outbreak

Around 1,700 people are currently confined on a cruise ship in France after an outbreak of gastrointestinal sickness.

The ship, Ambition, has docked in Bordeaux after one passenger is reported to have died onboard, although a cause of death has not yet been established.

The ship is currently carrying over 1,000 passengers, mainly British or Irish, with around 50 people currently showing symptoms of a virus.

Operator Ambassador Cruise Line have said all 1,187 passengers and 514 crew members must remain on board while samples are tested at the Bordeaux University Hospital nearby.

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Ambassador Cruise Line told the BBC that the passenger who had sadly passed away - a 92-year-old man - did not report symptoms and a cause of death is not yet known at this time.

They said: "We are providing every support to the deceased's friends and family and extend our most sincere condolences to them at this difficult time."

The cruise ship is docked in Bordeaux (Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The ship left Belfast on Friday and stopped at Liverpool, before heading to France and Spain for a 14-night trip.

It's reported that the cases of illness began after picking up passengers in Liverpool. As the cruise approached Bordeaux, French authorities were made aware of the situation onboard.

In a statement, the cruise line added: “We would like to reassure guests that we take any illnesses aboard our fleet extremely seriously.

“Enhanced sanitation and prevention protocols were immediately implemented across the ship in line with established public health procedures following the initial reports of illness.

The symptoms of norovirus, according to the CDC (UNILAD)

“The comprehensive health and safety measures introduced include increased cleaning and disinfection measures in public areas, assisted service in selected dining venues and ongoing guidance to guests regarding hand hygiene, including regular hand washing, use of hand sanitisers and the prompt reporting of any symptoms to the onboard medical team.”

It's important to note that the local health authorities in Bordeaux have said there's no reason to link the gastrointestinal outbreak to the current Hantavirus outbreak.

The MV Hondius cruise ship, which was hit by a Hantavirus outbreak, docked in Tenerife on Monday, May 10, with almost 120 people evacuated.

Local authorities do not believe the illness is linked to the Hantavirus outbreak (Vincenzo Izzo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

These included five French passengers, who were flown to a hospital in Paris. One of whmo is confirmed to have tested positive.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, later confirmed that the patient was now in ‘critical condition’ from the virus.

French health minister Stephanie Rist also said the patient’s symptoms worsened over Sunday night, and they are now being treated in a specialized infectious diseases unit in Paris.

The virus is usually spread through contact with rodents, and spreading between humans can happen, although it is said to be rare.