Health authorities around the world are racing to track down 30 passengers from 12 different countries, who all disembarked the MV Hondius cruise before knowing they were exposed to the potentially deadly hantavirus.

Oceanwide Expeditions, the operator behind the cruise, confirmed the news on Thursday, when they revealed that the passengers had all disembarked at St. Helena on April 24, about two weeks after the first death occurred.

The authorities are now keen to trace these 30 individuals and anyone that may have been in contact with, to help stop the spread of the illness.

Among them, are 6 Americans, and residents in at least four states — Georgia, Arizona, California and Virginia — are currently being monitored after disembarking the MV Hondius, though none have exhibited symptoms at this time.

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Given the concerns surrounding the virus, the Trump administration has confirmed it is ‘closely monitoring the situation’, meanwhile the Department of State is understood to have devised a coordinated plan of action that includes direct contact with the passengers concerned.

While every precaution is now being taken and the virus does have the potential to be fatal, the CDC said the overall risk to the U.S. public remains ‘extremely low.’





Health personnel are seen in protective equipment while meeting with passengers from the ships (AFP via Getty Images)

What is Hantavirus?





Hantavirus is an infectious disease that's typically spread through contact with rodents such as deer mice, cotton rats, rice rats and the white-footed mouse. In normal circumstances, the virus is transmitted to humans when they are bitten or come into contact with the urine, droppings and saliva of an infected rodent.

However, the variant identified onboard the MV Hondius is slightly different, as it can be passed from human to human instead.

On May 6, the World Health Organization confirmed that the current outbreak is caused by the Andes strain of the hantavirus, the only known strain that can be spread between humans.

Originating in South America — primarily Argentina and Chile, transmission occurs human-to-human following close and prolonged contact during the early phase of the illness.

Crucially, there is no known vaccine or cure to treat the disease in humans.

Speaking to the BBC, chief of special pathogens at Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory, David Safronetz, stated: "There are no specific vaccines for hantaviral diseases, there are no specific antivirals to treat the disease in humans with."

"Treatment primarily is supportive care, so early identification of cases, seeking medical attention, and getting into facilities that are capable of assisting," the medical expert added.





WHO officials have shared the latest status update of those affected





How many people have been infected so far?





Three Dutch nationals have died after a suspected outbreak of Hantavirus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported.

The WHO added that there is currently one confirmed case of the virus, and there are five additional suspected.

The first passenger to show symptoms was a 70-year-old man, who 'suddenly became ill' while on board the ship, and died shortly after arriving in St Helena Island.

His 69-year-old wife, also later became ill, and died in a hospital soon after in South Africa.

The third person to die of the virus is also Dutch, and their body remains onboard the cruise.

Additionally, the Dutch Health Ministry confirmed that a flight attendant is currently being treated in hospital and being tested in the Netherlands after coming into contact with one of the cruise ship passengers who died from the virus.

If the flight attendant tests positive, she could be the first known person to become infected in the outbreak who was not on the MV Hondius.