Those stuck onboard the MV Hondius could be in quarantine for several weeks - a health expert has warned.

The ship set sail from Argentina on a voyage across the Atlantic Ocean last month, and at least three people have since died from a Hantavirus outbreak onboard.

This morning, photos emerged of three people evacuating the ship to receive treatment. It was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Ministry that these included a Brit, German and Dutch national.

The boat was expected to reach the Canary Islands in the next few days with passengers on board. However, the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, has recently rejected the decision by the Spanish Government to dock the ship on the Island.

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Now an expert has spoken out on what could happen to the remaining passengers on board.

The Canary Island leader has refused to let the ship dock on the island (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m sure people are isolated or quarantined in their rooms or cabins, but unfortunately, that quarantine period can take up to eight weeks,” Sampson Davis, a New Jersey based emergency medicine physician told the New York Post.

“The virus usually has a quick onset, but it can linger up to about eight weeks before it has an impact,” he continued.

Right now, there are roughly 150 passengers onboard the MV Hondius, and although plans going forward are not yet certain, Davis tells the Post that if they’re eventually allowed to dock somewhere, they should aim to ‘take them to a quarantine facility on land’.

Hantavirus is a group of viruses carried by rodents, however, there is no evidence of these onboard the ship. The rare strain found on the trip is said to be spread between humans.

However, WHO's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the risk to overall public health “remains low”.

The ship set off from Argentina last month (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Yesterday, an influencer onboard spoke out about the current situation. Travel influencer Jake Rosmarin posted a video on Instagram to update his followers on the ongoing situation.

Speaking to the camera, he said: "There's a lot of uncertainty, and that's the hardest part. All we want now is to feel safe, have clarity, and to get home." He then told his followers he’d share more when he could.

Jake then praised the crew onboard, writing in the caption of his reel: "I also want to acknowledge that Oceanwide Expeditions and the entire crew onboard have been handling this situation to the best of their ability, and I’m very grateful for their efforts throughout."

His followers sent well wishes in the comments, with one writing: "I’m praying for you Jake and everyone aboard the ship!"