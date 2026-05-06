A travel content creator set to spend a whopping $75,000 to travel through 12 countries later this month has detailed the biggest hurdle he thinks he'll have to deal with.

You may well recognize Alfie Watts from season four of BBC's Race Across The World, with the 23-year-old having taken to creating travel videos on the likes of TikTok and YouTube since featuring on the show.

Alfie's next big travel adventure comes on May 24, when he will leave the UK bound for Nope Cape in Norway, the northernmost point in Europe, which he hopes to arrive at in time for the summer solstice on June 21.

Alfie isn't just driving to Norway though, but is doing so on a three-wheeled vehicle known as a tuk-tuk, an open air car typically used for short distance journeys in the likes of Asia and South America.

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The TikToker told UNILAD he came up with the idea with some of his mates after being a fan of some of the crazy Top Gear and The Grand Tour specials back in the day.

Alfie will have to drive for about six hours a day (Guy Lucas Bhana)

"We came up with the idea of London to North Cape, this whole like mental health pilgrimage where we can have some really important conversations along the way and then also arriving into the most northern point on summer solstice," Alfie explained.

The content creator will travel across 12 countries, including the UK, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Norway, in the hope of raising money for Young Minds, a UK charity helping children and young people with their mental health.

While the trip is all for a good cause, there's no doubt Alfie is going to struggle along the way and he told us what the biggest challenge will likely be.

Speaking ahead of the trip starting in London, Alfie 'keeping sane' will be a tall ask considering he will be driving for roughly six hours a day, while also doing activities and spending a lot of time in front of the camera for a series to be posted on his social channels.

Alfie continued: "[It will be important] to stay sane and having the motivation when I've driven six hours for the 25th day in a row to then turn up in front of a camera if we find someone really inspirational and sit down and actually have those difficult conversations in those tough moments. That's going to be the hardest part."

Alfie has had to prepare for every eventuality on the road (Guy Lucas Bhana)

The Race Across The World star went on to tell us that the whole trip is costing close to $75,000, before breaking down what the eye-watering amount of cash is being spent on.

He said: "A lot of it is staffing because we want it to be high quality, so things like editing costs, videographer costs, that's a chunk of it.

"We've spent four grand on another car to follow us and we need to make sure that's in tip-top condition because if anything, that's the thing that's more likely to break down."

You've also got flights back for Alfie's crew, accommodation costs, and fuel.

Alfie is hoping to raise $135,000 to help Young Minds assist young people and children struggling with their mental health. You can donate to fundraiser here.