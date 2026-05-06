Canary Island leader refuses to allow virus-hit cruise ship to dock there

The president of the Canary Islands is said to have rejected the plans for the Dutch cruise ship to dock there amid a suspected hantavirus outbreak onboard.

Three passengers onboard the ship, called the MV Hondius, have died from what's believed to be hantavirus.

Several others have also fallen unwell and two crew members had to be evacuated from the vessel yesterday (May 5) so that they could receive urgent medical attention.

The ship set sail from Argentina on April 1, and was about to make its way to the Canary Islands, according to Spain's health ministry.

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It was said that the ship would make its way there in the coming days, but an exact port was not specified.

Now these plans have seemingly been thrown out after Fernando Clavijo announced his objections.

The ship set sail from Argentina on April 1 (AFP via Getty Images)

Per BBC News, Clavijo told Onda Cero radio in an interview: "I can not allow [the boat] to enter the Canaries."

He added: "This decision is not based on any technical criteria and nor have we been given enough information."

There are two possible causes of the virus, officials have speculated.