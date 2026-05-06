Canary Island leader refuses to allow virus-hit cruise ship to dock there
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Canary Island leader refuses to allow virus-hit cruise ship to dock there

The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, has spoken out on the plans for the cruise ship to travel there

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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The president of the Canary Islands is said to have rejected the plans for the Dutch cruise ship to dock there amid a suspected hantavirus outbreak onboard.

Three passengers onboard the ship, called the MV Hondius, have died from what's believed to be hantavirus.

Several others have also fallen unwell and two crew members had to be evacuated from the vessel yesterday (May 5) so that they could receive urgent medical attention.

The ship set sail from Argentina on April 1, and was about to make its way to the Canary Islands, according to Spain's health ministry.

It was said that the ship would make its way there in the coming days, but an exact port was not specified.

Now these plans have seemingly been thrown out after Fernando Clavijo announced his objections.

The ship set sail from Argentina on April 1 (AFP via Getty Images)
The ship set sail from Argentina on April 1 (AFP via Getty Images)

Per BBC News, Clavijo told Onda Cero radio in an interview: "I can not allow [the boat] to enter the Canaries."

He added: "This decision is not based on any technical criteria and nor have we been given enough information."

There are two possible causes of the virus, officials have speculated.

Featured Image Credit: AFP via Getty Image

Topics: Cruise ship, World News, Health

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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