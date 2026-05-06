A doctor has sent out a warning for anybody who sleeps on their front, as you could be putting yourself at risk of a dangerous chest condition known as 'costochondritis'.

People sleep on their fronts to reduce snoring or because they find it comfortable, but in a video uploaded to social media platform TikTok, Doctor Suraj Kukadia explained why you should avoid this sleeping position - even if it's cozy.

Described as the 'freefall' position, sleeping on your front puts extra pressure on the spine, which can lead to discomfort and pain in the morning, but that's not all.

Dr Kukadia explained the condition while responding to a video posted by another influencer, who was in an emergency room suffering from chest pains.

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Dr Kukadia said: "Thankfully, not all chest pain comes from the heart. This creative was diagnosed with costochondritis. So costo means ribs, chondros is for cartilage and it just means inflammation."

Sleeping on your front can cause chest pains (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What is costochondritis?

Explaining the condition, the doctor said: "So it's when the cartilage attaching your ribs to your breastbone gets irritated and it gets inflamed, and this can cause a sharp, stabbing chest pain."

He added that the pain usually gets worse when you press on your chest, if you're twisting during the night, or if you do deep breaths.

This is because your ribs expand when you breathe in.

Mayo Clinic describes costochondritis 'an inflammation of the cartilage that connects a rib to the breastbone, called the sternum'.

"Pain caused by costochondritis might be like that of a heart attack or other heart conditions. Costochondritis most commonly affects the upper ribs on the left-hand side of the body.

"Pain is often worst where the rib cartilage attaches to the breastbone, called the sternum. But pain also can happen where the cartilage attaches to the rib."

They add that the causes are often unclear.

Why is sleeping on your front bad for you?

Dr Kukadia continued: "Sleeping on your stomach can trigger costochondritis because the chest is compressed for hours and that pressure can irritate the rib and cartilage joints.

"These are called the costochondral joints.

"Now, adding in poor posture and heavy lifting during the day can give you the perfect recipe for costochondritis."

Fortunately for those who sleep this way, treatment can be pretty straightforward. It centres around rest, anti inflammatories (if they're suitable) and gentle stretching of the chest wall, whilst avoiding positions that can squish your chest.

Away from costochondritis, SoakandSleep reported that front sleepers can be more anxious and compulsive than other sleepers, while stomach sleepers are more sociable and outgoing. Sleeping on your front can also lead to increased facial wrinkles thanks to the extra pressure on your face while you sleep.

So much for beauty sleep.

There are some benefits, however, for those who snore. Sleeping on your stomach stops your tongue from falling back, keeping your airways open.

Sleeping on your back is the most health sleeping position (Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

What's the best sleeping position?

The Sleep Foundation said: "The healthiest sleeping positions are generally on your side or back, as they best maintain spinal alignment, reduce pressure, and allow for muscle recovery.

Side sleeping (specifically the left side) is ideal for reducing acid reflux, easing back pain, and mitigating sleep apnea, while back sleeping offers superior spinal alignment."