Now the warmer months are approaching, it may start getting even harder than before to get a good night’s kip.

It’s been reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that 30% to 52% of U.S. adults don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis.

In 2022, 30% to 46% of U.S. adults reported getting less than 7 hours of sleep per night. It’s advised for adults to get at least 7 to 9 hours sleep per night to maintain good health.

No need to stress, however, as one expert has revealed exactly how to get a good sleep, and add four years to your life at the same time with the 7:1 sleep rule.

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Yes please!

Adults need at least 7-9 hours of sleep each night (Getty Stock)

What is the 7:1 sleep rule?

The 7:1 sleep rule is just what it says on the tin. To partake, people must fall asleep for seven hours within the same one hour window, at least five days a week.

So those party animals can miss a few nights here and there if really needed!

How will the 7:1 sleep rule benefit me?

The rule has more benefits than just a good night sleep.

A study by Vitality and The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) found that adopting these consistent positive sleep behaviours can add up to four years of life expectancy!

The study found that getting seven hours of sleep at roughly the same time each night could cut your risk of early death by nearly a quarter.

Dr Matthew Walker Professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California wrote: “There is no organ system in the body, or any operation in our mind, that isn't enhanced by good sleep and impaired by poor sleep. Sleep influences everything from cardiovascular and metabolic function to mental well-being.”

Researchers have highlighted the importance of bedtime consistency (Getty Image Stock)

Authors of the study found that Vitality’s data shows that “bedtime consistency is an even stronger predictor of sleep-related risk.”

“Falling asleep consistently within a one-hour bedtime window lowers mortality risk and in-hospital admissions by an estimated 31% and 9% respectively.”

They think that consistency aligns your circadian rhythms and promotes recovery.

‘Sleep hygiene’ has become a widely used phrase in the last few years, with a number of doctors and experts advocating for it.

Just recently, TV health expert Dr Amir Khan gave his followers similar advice.

"Try to go to sleep and to wake up about the same time each day, even on weekends,” he said. "This reinforces your body's internal sleep clock, and aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night."

Good night!