We’ve all been playing Justin Bieber songs on repeat since his Coachella performance. However, for one Russian man, Bieber’s music did more than just entertain.

In fact, it saved his life after a horrific bear attack.

The incident took place in 2014, four years after the hit song was released.

Igor Vorozhbitsyn, who was 42 at the time, was fishing in the Yakutia Republic in Russia when he was ambushed by a bear from behind.

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The bear, who Igor said was ‘on top’ of him, began to claw his face, when his mobile phone began to ring - playing Bieber’s Baby.

The song startled the bear, who ran back off to the forest, and Igor couldn’t believe his luck. He then called for help and was assisted by fishermen in the area.

Justin Bieber's 2010 song Baby 'saved the man's life' (Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Speaking to the Croatian Times at the time, the 42-year-old said: “I know that sort of ringtone isn't to everyone's taste but my granddaughter loaded it onto my phone for a joke.”

Well that joke just saved his life!

Igor didn’t come away unscathed however, as he suffered cuts and bruises to his face and chest.

But was the bear just not a fan of Bieber or is there a real explanation? Well, an expert told the publication at the time that shocks can stop attacks.

"Sometimes a sharp shock can stop an angry bear in its tracks and that ringtone would be a very unexpected sound for a bear," they said.

There is evidence that sounds lower the chance of bears approaching, and attacking people.

Bear attacks are common in Russia (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

One study by Katherine L Jope in 1985 found that bells in particular were helpful for keeping them away, Narwhal reports.

They found that bears moved or walked away from those hikers who had bear bells.

However, for those who didn’t, bears approached hikers, or even charged at them.

Jope theorized that these bells acted as a warning towards bears, and communicated that humans were on their way.

Therefore, they weren’t startled when they saw the humans approaching, as they were already prepared.

However, fatal bear attacks are rare, and it’s reported that in North America, fewer than three people are killed a year from bear attacks.

Bear attacks in Russia are common, due to its large brown bear population. On average, it is estimated that there are around seven or eight fatal attacks in the country a year.