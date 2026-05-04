We’ve all heard of nude beaches, but one spot in France is taking it one step further. For those who just want to let everything free - this may be the holiday spot for you.

Cap d'Agde, a seaside resort on France’s Mediterranean coast has many beautiful sites, including sandy beaches and volcanic landscapes, but it’s their naturist village is what makes it stand out from the rest.

Those in the world's largest naturist village are able to roam around as freely as they like, and essentially, go about their daily business completely nude.

It does come with rules, however. According to the Cap d'Agde travel site, access to the Naturist Village is regulated.

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When guests arrive the website states: “Full nudity must be practised in the company of the other naturist residents and holidaymakers.”

Also, guests must practise hygiene and cleanliness rules, and of course, no filming or photography.

The website also states that ‘no pornographic activity or publicity’ should take place, however reports now suggest that the village has been overtaken by swingers, engaging in intimate acts on the beach.

Cap d'Adge is the largest naturist village in the world (Getty Stock)

One British resident, Barbara, who now only spends the summer months there, told The Sun the ‘clientele has changed massively’ since she first started visiting 30 years ago.

“It’s made the place far more exclusive, creating a clear separation between the original naturist crowd and the new generation of lifestyle visitors,” she said.

She estimated that swingers now make up around 40-60% of the clientele, and said she no longer visits the beach at the village, as it's 'not her preference'.

Elsewhere, journalist William J. Furney described a typical day at the village, in which he saw a man and a woman ‘copulating’.

“It triggered an immediate, almost frenzied reaction among equally naked men nearby who appeared to be on the constant lookout for such action,” he said.

Visitors say the nudist village has been 'overtaken by swingers'

He also reported seeing ‘several men pleasuring themselves’ and ‘two large elderly men having sex’.

Police and security now control the beach from a tower and signs have been placed to warn against “sexual exhibitionism,” the publication reports. Violators receive a €15,000 fine, as well as risking a year in prison.

Aside from all this, Barbara states that there's no tension between nudists and swingers.

Despite this village not being made for swingers, there are in fact special cruises for those who wish to partake in that lifestyle.

Swingers cruises, such as Bliss Cruises, are strictly for couples aged 21+, although there are exceptions for some single passengers.

These cruises also enforce strict rules, including no photos in clothing-optional areas and theme nights.