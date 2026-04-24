Just days on from the pair's stellar Coachella performance, Billie Eilish has revealed a 110 word 'love you' message she wrote for Justin Bieber.

Eilish took to Instagram late on Thursday (April 23) to share a number of childhood photos that showcase how much of a Bieber fan she's been ever since the start.

One image shows the singer standing in a sparkly dress in her room which was covered in posters of the 'Baby' singer, while another image sees Eilish wearing Bieber merchandise in what looks like a park.

The singer wrote alongside the images: "I'm a Bieber girl. In a Bieber world, it's Biebertastic, let's Bieber blast it, Bieber flips his hair, wears purple everywhere, it's a Bieber nation, thank god for his creation! Come on Bieber spread the FEVER!"

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It's safe to say Eilish had a bit of a crush on Bieber back in the day and shared a letter she penned for the 'Sorry' singer in her iPhone Notes.

Billie Eilish wrote a letter for Bieber when she was a teenager (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

In 2014, the now 24-year-old penned: "Justin drew Bieber... Where do I even start... 20 years ago today, the best singer and person in the world was born! I don't know how someone as perfect as you is possible to be alive! You're an amazing singer, amazing dancer, amazing drummer."

Eilish went on to describe Bieber as 'so sexy' and an 'amazing person'.

The letter continued: "No words can explain how much I love you!!! If you only knew I existed. I have always been a belieber and I always will be!!! I will be here for you through think and thin!!"

It was just last weekend when fans went wild as Bieber performed some of his classics from the debut album, My World.

At one point he brought Eilish up on stage who dropped to her knees in shock as the 'Love Yourself' singer serenaded her in front of the crowd.

Eilish sat on a stool covering her face with her hands as Bieber continued his performance.

"Oh man," said Bieber.

"Can you guys give it up for Billie Eilish one time."

It's safe to say the internet blew up with the whole Coachella interaction, with one person penning on X: "Billie is so cute! Even after all her fame she was fan-girling hard!"

A second added: "The whole world is happy for her," while a third remarked: "This has been our girls dream FOREVERRRR I’m so happy for her."

And a fourth remarked: "No one can top this. She's the perfect one less lonely girl."