If you were one of the three quarters of a million people traipsing around Coachella this past week, there's a strong chance that you walked past the star of Severance Adam Scott.

For those whose memories are a little bit hazy after attending one of America's largest and most prestigious festivals, Scott was the 53-year-old who had gone to witness The Strokes and spent the rest of the weekend walking around with a sour face.

That's because the Park and Recreations alum actually 'hated it' this year, with the celebrity sharing a laundry list of annoyances and disappointments that he had with the festival on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Scott shared how he had bought tickets, only for his daughter to invite herself. He told Kimmel: "Our daughter, Frankie, she's 17 years old. She just somehow — and I don't remember when and how — convinced [my wife] Naomi and I to bring she and four of her friends to Coachella."

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Adam Scott was not one of the thousands enjoying Coachella this year (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

He added: "She never asked us. It just became a thing we were doing. And so we did it. We brought she and her friends to Coachella."

With the music festival's site spreading out over an astonishing 333 acres of land, it can be easy to get lost, turned around, or even just tired of walking. For Scott, his experience at Coachella was probably four days too long.

"We were there for like four days. Somehow we were there for four days," he said. "We dropped them off and picked them up a couple times and then also one of the days we actually went to Coachella, we went inside and everything."

But the modern era of the festival, which this year was headlined by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, did not do anything for Scott.

He explained: "It was terrible. I hated it... I had gone to Coachella like a long time ago and it's probably exactly the same. I just now hate it... I really wanted to see The Strokes. And so I, you know, we went and saw them and that was great."

Scott then rolled out the complaint of every festivalgoer over a certain age, lacking in youthful exuberance and a real need to have a good sit down. Where are you meant to relax?

He continued to tell Kimmel: "But then that ends and there's nowhere to go. Like there's nowhere to lay down and relax while you wait, because then we wanted to see someone else—and Justin Bieber was performing. He was terrific."

But with his daughter and her friends also attending, the actor struggled to keep track of everyone and ultimately became overwhelmed by the sheer vastness of the site at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

He went on to say: "And then when that ended, it took us an hour just to find Frankie and her friends.

"We find them, we get them in the car, and then we were in the parking lot for two and a half hours just to get out of the parking lot. And like, we went to bed at like 5:00 AM."

While Coachella has just ended for this year, you can buy your tickets for next year as soon as next week. That is, if you aren't Adam Scott.