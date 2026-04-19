Billie Eilish appeared to be completely starstruck after Justin Bieber made her his one less lonely girl during his Coachella Weekend 2 set on Saturday (April 18).

Fans went wild as Bieber performed his nostalgic 2009 track from his debut album My World, before bringing Eilish up on stage who dropped to her knees in shock as Bieber serenaded her.

Eilish then sat on a stool for the rest of the performance, covering her face with her hands as Bieber sang the iconic track.

It's reported that Hailey Bieber had ushered Eilish - who is a Bieber super fan - onto the stage for the iconic moment.

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"Oh man," said Bieber.

"Can you guys give it up for Billie Eilish one time."

Eilish was blown away by the moment (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

The moment was reminiscent of Bieber's early tours, in which fans would join him on stage during his performance of 'One Less Lonely Girl'.

Eilish spoke about being a huge Bieber fan back in 2019, explaining to James Corden that she first met him at a previous Coachella.

"All Coachella weekend, I was like, 'Don't surprise me with Justin Bieber,' she said.

"I can't take it. I can't have to do this show and Justin Bieber's going to be there."

People were taken aback by the moment, with other Bieber fans commenting online.

One person wrote: "Billie is so cute! Even after all her fame she was fangirling hard!"

While another said: "The whole world is happy for her."

And a third added: "No one can top this. She's the perfect one less lonely girl."

And a fourth said: "This has been our girls dream FOREVERRRR I’m so happy for her."

Others admitted they had been crying watching the clip, while several said the moment had made Weekend 2 'better in literally every way' than Weekend 1.

Bieber has been headlining Coachella (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

It was the first time that Bieber has headlined at Coachella, not to mention the first time that he has performed a full concert in the US since 2022, when the Justice World Tour was cancelled.

Last weekend, Bieber performed a mixture of newer songs from his most recent albums, Swag and Swag II, as well as bringing back Bieber classics including Beauty and a Beat and Baby.

As per the Daily Mail, Bieber was paid millions to headline Coachella and according to the Financial Express, this amount has actually gone on to allegedly make the Canadian singer the highest paid performer at Coachella, ever.