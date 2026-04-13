Katy Perry poked fun at Justin Bieber's Coachella performance as the 'Firework' hitmaker hard launched her romance with Justin Trudeau at the music festival.

Perry joined a host of other famous faces at the annual event in California over the weekend, which saw Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G as headliners.

Karol G made history as the first Latina artist to headline the hugely popular music festival. The Colombian-born singer was reportedly warned ahead of her performance what would happen if she spoke out on ICE and immigration as it could put her visa status at risk.

Karol G took to the stage on Sunday night (April 12), while Bieber - who was reportedly paid a staggering amount - headlined on the Saturday (April 11). His wife, Hailey Bieber, was seen in the audience as he sang hit songs like 'DAISIES', 'With You', and 'Baby'.

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Justin Bieber headlined Coachella on Saturday (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Fellow Canadian and former prime minister Justin Trudeau was also in the audience with his girlfriend, Katy Perry.

Perry shared a series of snaps of them enjoying the festivities on Instagram. In one clip, the singer is seen holding a red cup and sporting a very relatable t-shirt that reads 'PLS DO NOT GIVE ME A RIP OF YOUR VAPE NO MATTER WHAT I SAY'.

Another video showed her watching Bieber's set as he put some of his old YouTube videos up on the huge screen for thousands to see.

The camera is filming Bieber on the big screen as it pans to Perry, who is heard saying: "Thank God he has Premium. I don't wanna see no ads."

Us neither, Katy.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attended Coachella together (katyperry/Instagram)

YouTube Premium costs $15.99 a month while a family subscription is $26.99 — something which Bieber and his multimillionaire wife Hailey are extremely likely to be able to afford...

Elsewhere on Perry's post, she shared some loved-up photos with Trudeau, sparking her fans to gush about the pair.

The couple were first linked last July, with rumors swirling as they made various public outings together. Neither party has publicly spoken about their romance.

One person said: "You and Justin are the cutest! I am so happy you are at Coachella together!"

"I love seeing Katy and JT together," raved a second, as someone else added: "You guys are so hot together."

Others called on Coachella to have Perry headline next year's festival. Perry has performed previously, but has yet to headline.

"WE WANT KATYCHELLA 2027," one fan wrote.

"Can we expect you to perform at the next edition of the festival? I'll dream that yes," questioned another.

People are already guessing who will headline Coachella 2027 on Reddit, where people have suggested Fred Again, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Daft Punk, and Rosalia should be given the gig.

Coachella 2026 food and drink prices

Coachella is underway (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Coachella festivalgoers who paused for a soft drink or some fried chicken in between watching Justin Bieber, Karol G and Sabrina Carpenter ended up paying excruciating prices for it last weekend.

“Prices looking like it’s a nice day to fast,” wrote one music lover. “I’ll just eat thoughts and prayers,” said another.

Here’s what anyone entitled enough to want to eat and drink at Coachella ended up paying, thanks to screenshots posted by Californian realtor James Suer on Instagram.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Chicken sandwich with fries - $30

Chicken tender with fries - $26

Coca Cola/Coke Zero/Sprite - $7

Viale Street Food

Gyro - $20

Carne asada chips - $20

Greek salad - $15

Cheesy fries - $16

Lemonade - $10

Big B The Chef

Fried chicken wings and fries - $25

Chicken strips and fries - $17.50 (£13)

Cajun french fries - $10

Sweetfin

Spicy tuna bowl - $23 (£17)

Yuzu salmon bowl - $23 (£17)