Celebrities have to follow a series of rules to attend tonight's American Music Awards (AMAs) in Las Vegas – some of which may surprise you.

Some of the biggest names in music have been nominated this year: from Charli XCX and Harry Styles, to Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga, it's safe to say that the night will be quite the star-studded affair.

Away from the awards themselves, arguably one of the best parts of events like the AMAs is seeing what the celebrities rock up wearing.

Last year's AMAs was hosted by Jennifer Lopez and the 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker had a whopping eight outfit changes over the course of two hours.

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Elsewhere, Olympic champ Jordan Chiles turned heads with a chest-revealing dress that some thought the 25-year-old gymnast was wearing backwards...

Jordan Chiles' outfit raised eyebrows at last year's AMAs (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tonight's awards will once more be hosted in Las Vegas, but this time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. And the arena comes with a host of rules and regulations when it comes to what you can wear and bring into the venue.

Per the MGM website, some prohibited types of attire for those attending an event at the venue include:

Masks

Chains

Studded Belts/Bracelets

Clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s)

People who aren't wearing a shirt or shoes will also be prevented from entering the arena. However, it's somewhat quite unlikely that these rules will implemented for the celebs themselves.

For example, I can't imagine that Katy Perry would get kicked out of the event if she sported her Met Gala mask to this year's AMAs.

Katy Perry wore a futuristic-looking mask to the Met (Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The venue does actually note that the policy can be tweaked for some people.

It states: "Artists, tours, promoters, and/or MGM Grand Garden Arena reserve the right to modify this policy as needed."

Other things that are banned at MGM events are things like selfie sticks, fanny packs, flammable liquids, food and drink from outside the venue, skateboards, and animals or pets – unless they're a 'trained, harnessed, and housebroken service animal'.

Unpopular opinion, but I think selfie sticks should be banned everywhere...

This year's AMAs are being hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

2026 AMAs nominations:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

BTS

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

Cardi B - AM I THE DRAMA?

Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia

Justin Bieber – SWAG

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Playboi Carti – MUSIC

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Tate McRae – So Close To What

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl

Song of the Year