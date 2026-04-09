Karol G says she's been warned of what could happen if she mentions ICE at her Coachella performance

Coachella headliner Karol G has said she has been warned about mentioning ice during her set this weekend.

On Sunday, the Colombian musician, 35, is set to make history as the first Latina artist to headline the festival.

Leading up to her headlining set, the “TQG” singer said she wants to speak out against ICE but has been warned against doing so.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a federal agency within the Department of Homeland Security, responsible for enforcing immigration laws in the United States. This includes arrests, detention and deportation.

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A crackdown on immigration has been a major part of Trump’s second term, and ICE have caused growing concern about their enforcement methods, detentions and deportations.

When speaking to Playboy for the Spring 2026 cover, Karol G discussed her performance and said she has been repeatedly warned not to. However, she did not say who warned her against speaking out.

Karol G (center-right) was one of Bad Bunny's guests at the Super Bowl (Chris Graythen/Getty Image)

“People will say, 'It's better you don't,’ she said. “Why? Because if you say the thing, maybe the next day you'll get a call: 'Hey, we are taking your visa away.’ You become bait, because some people want to show their power.”

Despite the pressure to avoid the topic, the Grammy winner says she still considering how to use her platform to speak out.

She says she wants her future statement to be much more than just a slogan. “I have a huge stage, and that's why I want to wait, and if someone was ever to do something to me, I want to stand firmly on my stage for my community,” she explained. “So that's why I may have to be more careful, and wait for my turn, and ensure that, through that opportunity, I can talk and represent something more.”

Karol G at the 2026 Grammys (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Image)

She continued: “What impact does it really have to say ‘ICE Out’ versus something else that can have a real impact on my community?”

Karol G said even saying the phrase could lead to controversy within her own circle, stating ‘my team would kill’ her for saying ‘ICE Out’.

However, she continued: “But I'm willing to say it,” she insists, while acknowledging the personal risk. “If I'm being honest with you, it's something that crosses the line of what I have to do to protect myself. But at the end of the day, what is my role if I'm in this position?”

Bad Bunny said the statement at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Karol G joined him as one fo the “La Casita” guests during his Super Bowl halftime show performance in February.