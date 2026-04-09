Sia issues blunt four-word statement after being ordered to pay ex $42,500 per month in child support

Sia has spoken out after reaching a child support settlement with her ex-husband.

The “Cheap Thrills” singer was married to Daniel Bernad in March 2025 after two years of marriage. The couple had tied the knot in December 2022.

At the time of the divorce filing in March last year, it emerged that the couple had welcomed a baby 11 months prior, named Somersault Wonder Bernad, who is now two years old. Sia cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the breakup.

Following their split, Sia, 50, agreed to pay $42,500 per month in child support to her ex and shared a short statement on X (formerly Twitter).

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“Good dads get jobs,” she wrote to her 3.2 million followers.

Bernad is a former radiation oncologist, E! News reports.

Sia followed-up the initial post with a longer statement after news of the child support settlement spread.

“I’m a sober working mom trying to buy peace,” she wrote on April 7. “I have primary custody of our son and since I am the only parent earning income I still have to pay California’s incredibly high child support.”

She continued: “This has been a horrific year but it taught me how to navigate incredibly difficult situations, prioritize my family and not absorb other people’s negativity.”

In addition to child support, Sia must cover her son’s private school tuition fees, health insurance and extracurricular activities, according to court documents seen by the publication.

The Grammy winner has also agreed to take out a $5 million life insurance policy naming Somersault as beneficiary if she dies before he reaches adulthood.

Sia addressed the settlement in posts shared to X (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The former couple will share legal custody of their son while following a parenting schedule for physical custody. Holidays will be split and Sia will get custody of their son on Mother’s Day, Easter and Christmas.

Bernad will spend Father’s Day, Halloween, Passover, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and parts of Hanukkah with their child.

Sia is mom to three children, including the two sons she adopted when they were teens and aging out of the foster care system in 2019. The “Chandelier” hit maker is also a grandmother, revealing that one of her older sons has two babies.

Of her adopted sons, one is known as Che, while the other has kept their identity private.

The singer previously told InStyle she ‘wanted to be a mom my whole entire life’.