Michael J. Fox has spoken out after fans were briefly convinced he had died. Spoiler alert, he’s still very much alive. Advert Advert Advert Choose your content:

The Back to the Future actor, 64, appeared to be just as shocked by the ‘news’ he had passed away this week and fans of the legendary star were also caught off-guard too.

It all started when a video was published on CNN and the sites where its content is distributed, titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox”.

Best known for the 80s time travel franchise, and the TV shows Family Ties and Spin City, the video was a compilation of clips from Fox’s work over the years, as well as footage from his interviews and narration about Fox's career and advocacy work.

Fans were alarmed by the news and Google searches for “is Michael J. Fox still alive” increased sharply on Google.

“This hit hard,” one viewer wrote in response.

Other fans were confused about the purpose of the video, with one commenter writing: “This verbiage very much reads like a memorial post. I’m glad to hear he’s still fighting the good fight.”

Michael J. Fox at the Back to the Future reunion at MegaCon Orlando 2024 (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for CNN confirmed that the video was not meant to be published and was swiftly removed. “The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

Fox also shared his own reaction to news of his ‘death’ and he was able to see the funny side. He said: "How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death? Do you…A) Switch to MSNBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scalding hot water on your lap, if it hurts you're fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she's concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf? I thought the world was ending, but apparently it's just me and I'm ok. Love, Mike.”

Fans sought answers after hearing that Fox might have died (Google)

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 and shared his diagnosis publicly in 1998. It is a progressive condition in which parts of the brain become damaged over many years. There is no cure, however treatments can help manage symptoms, which include shaking, slowness of movement, and stiff muscles.

Once his symptoms began to affect his work, Fox left the sitcom Spin City in 2000. He has since become a prominent advocate for stem cell research, specifically for Parkinson’s disease. He also runs the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and still acts periodically, including the third season of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking this year.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images