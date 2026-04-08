Howard Stern is facing allegations of wrongful termination by a former executive assistant who ran his Hamptons-based home.

Leslie Kuhn used to be a personal assistant to both Stern, 72, and his wife Beth, 53, and was reportedly fired from her position in February.

Kuhn was first hired as an office manager for SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in September 2022 and later became Stern's executive assistant in January 2024.

Come May 2024, Kuhn was allegedly asked by the Sterns to relocate to Southampton, New York, to help manage their mansion, Oceanview. She was also asked to manage staff at Beth’s 'extensive at-home feline rescue and fostering operations', says Page Six.

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Fast forward to December last year and, per Kuhn's lawsuit, she received a letter from Stern's company informing her that she would receive a monetary bonus and that she would receive a raise in 2026.

Howard and Beth Stern have been accused of wrongful termination (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Reportedly her salary was being hiked to $265,000 a year and she was getting an $80,000 bonus.

During her employment, Kuhn is said to have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) forbidding her from discussing business affairs, as well as the Sterns' personal lives — however, she claims to have never set eyes on said NDA.

The agreement allegedly signed by her prohibited Kuhn from disclosing the Stern family’s 'daily activities and personal habits', even down to their 'food preferences, sleeping habits, [and] hobbies'.

The complaint also states that the NDA forbids Kuhn from talking about the Sterns' use of consumer products, choice of restaurants, hotels or other establishments, entertainment preferences, political affiliations and 'any other matters affecting or relating to the Company and its business, and the personal and business affairs of the Company'.

Then, in February, Kuhn says her job was abruptly terminated.

Leslie Kuhn was an assistant for both Howard and his wife Beth (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

According to the suit, her role was 'allegedly terminated for cause' and she was fired because of 'misconduct of a nature that would be detrimental to one's reputation'.

The lawsuit states that revealing these accusations about Kuhn would have a 'chilling effect' on her future employment prospects.

Kuhn has argued, however, that she was let go because of a 'hostile work environment'.

She isn't hoping to be paid damages - she only wants a court order declaring the allegedly fraudulent NDA invalid so she can share her experiences.

Kuhn’s attorney, John J. Leonard, claimed in the complaint, per PEOPLE: "Kuhn contends that her termination was the result of, among other things, a hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices.

"As such, Kuhn fully intends to disclose details concerning the facts surrounding her employment."

UNILAD has contacted the Sterns' representatives for comment.