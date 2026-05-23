Legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s 11-year-old son Brexton has shared an emotional tribute, just days after his father's sudden death.

The 41-year-old's tragic passing was confirmed on Thursday (May 21) by his family, as they released a statement with NASCAR.

In a statement after the announcement of his tragic death, Busch's family penned: "On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans," the statement continued.

The statement then went on to celebrate the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's incredible two decade career, and concluded with thoughts towards his family, including children Brexton and 4-year-old daughter Lennix.

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Brexton updated his Instagram photo to one of himself and his father after his tragic passing (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Now, his 11-year-old son Brexton has shared his own quiet tribute via social media.

The tribute saw Brexton update his Instagram profile picture, to one of himself and his father. In the photo, he can be seen tightly hugging his dad, who is wearing his race gear. Busch can also be seen waving a chequered flag after the win.

The photo is from February this year, when Brexton joined his father to celebrate after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 at Echo Park Speedway.

Brexton himself is following in this father's footsteps, and aspires to 'be a multi-time NASCAR Cup Series champion,' as per his Instagram.

In a pinned post on his Instagram profile, the 11-year-old has a montage of clips of himself racing, writing at the end: "Make sure to keep up with my journey to the top!"

Brexton aspires to be a NASCAR Cup Series champion like his father (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, Brexton had posted a family picture, with his mother, father and sister, celebrating his 11th birthday. The family were all smiles as they posed in front of Brexton's camouflage cake.

In the caption, the newly turned 11-year-old penned: "11!! Thank you to all of my friends and family for celebrating with me at home!! Fun evening swimming and playing football, my team won on a Pick-6!"

Busch's passing came shortly after it was revealed he had been admitted to hospital with a 'severe illness' and would therefore miss out on the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

At the time, no further details about his illness were released to the public. However, weeks prior, the star had been seen requesting medical treatment. He later described this as a sinus cold.

Yesterday, a 911 call from General Motors training facility in North Carolina was obtained by NBC News.

It suggested that Busch had been 'coughing up blood' on May 20, a day before his passing was announced.

As of the time of writing, no official cause of death has been released.