20-year-old Walmart receipt shows just how expensive food has got in USA

A Walmart receipt dating back 20 years has revealed just how much the price of food has increased since the early noughties.

According to a report by Move.org, the cost of groceries in the US last year stood at $370 per person, with the number varying slightly depending on age and personal food preferences.

While food prices tend to creep up year on year, a receipt from 2006 shows the reality of just how much it's increased as a result of inflation.

Writing on X, the poster of the receipt said: "Found my mom’s grocery receipt from 2006, and I just fell to my knees."

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The poster found an old Walmart receipt (Getty Stock Photo)

Another person who saw the receipt gave a breakdown of the different items on the receipt and claimed how much they would be today in stores.

"This 2006 Walmart receipt is the perfect example of inflation. 79 items cost $161.87 back then… today that same cart would easily be $350+ at Walmart," they said.

"Eggs were $1.28 now $4-$6. Coke 2 liters were $1.18 now almost $3.

"Chicken wings were $8.94 now $16-$20. Lunch meat was under $3 now $7-$9.

"Potatoes were $3.96 now $8-$10. Shrimp was $2.28 now $7-$10 lb.

"Salmon was $1.64 now $5-$8 lb. Groceries really used to stretch further, big boy INFLATION."

Discussing the receipt on Reddit, one person claimed the biggest change could be seen in the paper towels.

"The biggest change in price (by percent) being the Bounty paper towels," they wrote.

"The towels now cost $5.94 but were previously $1.96 for the same (or larger) package, a 203.1% increase."

Meanwhile, another said: "I used to go to Walmart maybe once every two months. Late late at night. I was young and fresh at my own place. I would walk out of there with TWO carts full of stuff and it was usually around $160-$200. My whole apartment 'dining room' was covered with grocery bags full of stuff. The good days. It was around 2005-06 as well."

Another person pointed out the issue of 'shrinkflation', in which a lot of products tend to be getting smaller while maintaining the price.

They wrote: "One thing to consider too is a lot of these packaged products have also gotten smaller. Cereal, paper towels, etc."

While another said: "Don’t forget how big the products were too. Toilet paper was wider, ice cream was larger, laundry soap... etc."

UNILAD has reached out to Walmart for comment.