Kyle Busch shared heartbreaking last words after his final NASCAR victory before sudden death

Kyle Busch made a heartbreaking comment just days before he passed away on Thursday (May 21) at the age of 41.

It was NASCAR who confirmed the tragic news in recent hours that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had died after a 'severe illness'.

However, just last Friday (May 15), Busch claimed victory at the 2026 Ecosave 200 at Dover Motor Speedway and gave a post-race interview to Fox Sports.

It was the 41-year-old's 69th NASCAR Truck Series win, which extended his impressive record of the most victories obtained by a driver in the sport series.

Advert

However, it tragically ended up being his last, with fans realizing one of Busch's final interviews was heartbreakingly prophetic.

When asked why winning 'never gets old', he said: "Because you never know when the last one is, you know?

The NASCAR driver made a heartbreaking comment just days before his death (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"I know all too well, unfortunately, with the Cup stuff, but here with the truck stuff, right now, it's awesome just to be a part of Spire Motorsports."

Busch went on to thank fans and added that Dover, Del., is 'always one of my favorite places to race'.

He also competed in the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover on Sunday (May 17), which ended up being his last race.

Sharing the news of Busch's passing, a statement on behalf of the racing series, Busch's family and Richard Childress Racing read: "On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

Kyle Busch was a legend in the sport (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

"His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.'"

The statement added: "Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon."

The statement concluded by Busch's family asking for privacy during this extremely difficult time.

Tributes have been flooding in from the world of motorsport and beyond, with his Busch's former teammate Denny Hamlin writing on X: "Absolutely cannot comprehend this news.

"We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB."

He took a bow after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski penned: "I made him earn every victory and stole a few from him along the way. We took our shots at each other, in the media and on the track. But I’d like to think that somewhere deep down there was an appreciation that we pushed each other to perform at the highest level, even if neither of us would’ve admitted it.

"Tonight, I feel a little like the coyote with no more roadrunner to chase. His loss is all of our loss, but none more so than his family’s. Thinking of Samantha, and Brexton and Lennix who lost their father today."

While Busch's former rival, Dale Earnhardt Jr, said: "Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years. But luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams. ... But it was he who made the effort for that to be possible."

He continued: "Kyle was one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. No one can deny that. But he was also a father, a husband, brother, son, and a friend to many. My heart is broken for the Busch family. I will never be able to make sense of this loss but I am thankful that we had found a way to become friends."

Busch is survived by his wife of five years, Samantha, and their two children, son Brexton, 11, and daughter Lennix, four.