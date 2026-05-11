The father of a man who died as a result of a suspected bear attack at Glacier National Park in Montana has detailed the voicemail his son left him before the tragic incident.

Anthony Pollio, 33, was found dead last Wednesday (May 6) after telling family he was going to hike Mt. Brown Trail. He was reported missing to police on May 4, two days before he was ultimately found.

Glacier National Park said in a press release: "Search and rescue teams located some of Pollio’s personal items along the Mt. Brown Trail approximately 2.5 miles from the trailhead, which prompted a focused search of the surrounding area. Pollio was discovered deceased approximately 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area with injuries consistent with a bear encounter."

At this time, authorities state all signs point to a 'surprise' bear attack as cause of death.

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Glacier National Park (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Arthur Pollio, the victim's family, has spoken to The Sun Sentinel in recent days and said Anthony left him a voicemail while he was on the hike through the mountains.

He provided an update to his dad on what he was up to and said he loved him in a heartbreaking message.

Arthur went on to describe his son as 'fearless' and a 'kind, intelligent man'.

The Florida native also loved racing cars and had been hunting for two decades.

"His life experiences in 33 years, some people don’t get to do ’til they’re 90 or their whole life," Arthur added.

The father also spoke to WPLG Local 10, telling the outlet he believes his son was 'on the way down' when he was attacked by the bear.

Anthony is believed to been fatally attacked by a bear (Facebook/Anthony Pollio)

"I believe he was probably accosted by the bear," Arthur added. "Used the bear spray. He might have ran from there. I think the bear may have chased him down, grabbed him by the shoulder."

Anthony's brother, Nicholas, also spoke to the outlet and provided further context to what he believes was his sibling's final moments.

"He saw a trail. It was only a few miles. It was daytime," he said. "His intention was to go up and see the sunset from the fire watch tower."

As of this past weekend, the trail where the alleged bear attack happened remains closed, with park officials saying: "Park staff are working to determine next steps based on field assessments and wildlife behavior monitoring."

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