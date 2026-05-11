Voters heading to the polls this November could find themselves face-to-face with President Trump's very own 'election integrity army' when they try to cast their ballot.

The president doubled down on previous claims about this year's midterms on Sunday, repeating baseless allegations that the world's most powerful democracy does not run free and fair elections.

Voters are facing more restrictions on their right to vote than ever this year, with many states rolling out mandatory ID checks and the Senate currently considering a federal requirement to prove citizenship before casting a ballot.

In his TruthSocial post, President Trump threatened: “During my Historic Election in 2024, when I won every single Swing State, and decisively won both the Electoral and Popular votes by wide margins, the Republicans had an Election Integrity Army in every single State to preserve the sanctity of each legal vote."

He added; "We will be doing the same again in 2026, but it will be much bigger and stronger.”

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Of course, Trump's threats to send 'bigger and stronger' groups of MAGA loyalists to 'preserve the sanctity of each legal vote' comes after a particularly catastrophic few weeks of polls for the Republican Party.

With only the US-Israeli war on Iran polling worse than Trump's approval rating (-14) with a net favorability around -20, according to the RCP average, the president is using his old playbook ahead of a likely catastrophic set of results.

Since February, Trump has told followers that US elections are 'Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World', openly threatening to 'fix' them or 'we won't have a country any longer'.

Legislators around the country are trying to skew electoral maps in their favor (Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This has understandably caused some concern among the public and election watchers.

David Becker, executive director of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation & Research, said: “I think there’s many out there who are worried about the constant drumbeat of what the administration is trying to do and what they might do in the future. I hear this from voters, I hear this from election officials.

“And what I see is that there is a vast chasm between wanting to do something and trying to do something and actually successfully doing it.”

But the president's threat of sending an 'army' of supporters to polling station is just one of the once-taboo measures being taken across the country in an effort to skew the midterm results in one direction.

A handful of states around the country have been in a feverish process of redrawing the maps in their state to better benefit their party, with this gerrymandering of Congressional seats largely being carried out in Republican states.

The states that have redrawn their maps for November's elections are as follows:

Texas

Florida

California

North Carolina

Ohio

Tennessee

Missouri

Utah

Legislative and legal battles are ongoing to redraw electoral maps in the following states: