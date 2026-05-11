A doctor has issued some advice after one person using GLP-1 drugs claimed an unexpected side effect meant 'their butt was killing them' after sitting down for long periods.

Initially licensed for the treatment of diabetes, GLP-1 drugs also create a feeling of fullness, which when combined with diet and exercise can be very helpful in weight loss.

However, losing weight rapidly can have some side effects on the body that someone may not have anticipated.

One person on GLP-1s wrote on Reddit: "Anyone else's ass hurt?

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"Ever since I lost all the weight thanks to Ozempic, I have no fat on my butt. By the time I get through most of the day at the office, my butt is killing me."

What is Ozempic butt?

The medication was initially licensed for diabetes but can also assist with weight loss (Tatsiana Volkava/Getty)

When you lose weight after taking a GLP-1 drug, there might be a side effect on certain parts of your body, which had adapted to your previous size.

You may notice that your bum is looking a bit more saggy, smaller, or has changed shape.

Your skin also has to cover a smaller surface area, so you may find that you have excess skin on various parts of the body, such as the arms, tummy, and buttocks.

Dr W. Scott Butsch specializes in weight loss, and explained to Cleveland Clinic: “The public term ‘Ozempic butt’ may be a result of what we see with weight loss in general.

“When somebody loses weight - whether that’s with diet changes, an increase in physical activity, medication or bariatric surgery - we know there’s a reduction in fat mass, as well as a reduction in muscle mass. Your body doesn’t need to carry that previous weight, so there’s a shrinking of the muscle.”

How to avoid Ozempic butt

The medications are hugely popular (David Petrus Ibars/Getty)

Dr Butsch recommends taking things slow with weight loss, which means that your body has more time to adapt to the change.

If you tell your doctor you're concerned about 'Ozempic butt' when they're prescribing GLP-1s, this might affect the dosage they prescribe, for instance.

You can also do exercises which specifically aim to build your glutes, which will help with toning and consistency. Dr Butsch says clamshells and reverse dumbbell lunges are good ones to try.

Getting enough protein might also help.

Dr Butsch says 'the amount you need can vary person to person', but as a general rule, protein should account for between 10 and 35 percent of your daily calories.

Drinking enough water is important too, as it can help to maintain the elasticity in your skin.

Skin cells are 64 percent water, and Healthline recommends men drink 13 cups of water a day and women drink nine cups, which can help prevent saggy skin.

UNILAD has approached Novo Nordisk for comment.