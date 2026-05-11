Trump calls Iran's response to peace plan 'totally unacceptable' after reading it

The president has shot down the Iranian regime's latest attempt to bring an end to the war, branding their response to his one-page peace plan as 'totally unacceptable'.

Despite a ceasefire shakily holding for the last month, neither side seems any closer in public to inking a deal that would mean Iran stops threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, or the US and Israel agreeing to end the war.

Not only as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that the war is 'not over', with sporadic drone attacks still taking place despite the one month ceasefire, but the talks to end the conflict show no sign of closing the deal.

Figures in Tehran were handed a 14-point one-side-of-A4 peace deal via Pakistani interlocutors last week, with President Trump demanding that the country gives up on any hopes of nuclear enrichment for the next 20 years.

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Despite dropping billions of dollars worth of missiles and bombs, Tehran is no closer to folding (AFP via Getty Images)

The deal would have also required Iran to give over its enriched uranium stockpile to it enemies, causing officials to send a counter-proposal to the White House through Pakistani mediators.

Iran's counter offer involved letting the country's vital oil supplies move again for 30 days, as well as shorter moratorium on its ability to enrich uranium and a refusal to dismantle its current nuclear facilities.

But President Trump has shot down the country's attempt at negotiating, saying: “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘representatives’. I don’t like it – totally unacceptable.”

And it appears that the president is becoming increasingly agitated a the long and drawn out negotiations to end the war - while the crucial Strait of Hormuz remains closed to shipping traffic, threatening the global economy.

Earlier on Sunday, a furious Trump said that Tehran 'has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years,' and added that officials in the country 'will be laughing no longer'.

Without an end to the conflict, a fifth of the world's oil is just sitting in the Persian Gulf (Amirhossein KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images)

Without progress on a nuclear material agreement, the president is unlikely to bend, as any deal that does not include a moratorium on enrichment would be significantly worse that the one signed by President Obama - which Trump endlessly criticized at the time.

He told CBS' 60 Minutes: “It’s not over, because there’s still nuclear material – enriched uranium – that has to be taken out of Iran. There’s still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled.”

Indeed, US forces are apparently completely aware of where Iran's uranium stockpiles are, as well as the rest of the world. That's because the Commander-in-Chief ordered the destruction of a major enrichment facility in Isfahan in his last explosive exchange, in June 2025.

This blew the facility to smithereens, but intelligence appears to suggest that some of the country's stockpile remains sealed away under the ruins.

Of the Isfahan facility, Trump also said this week: “We’ll get that at some point … We have it surveilled. I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching that … If anybody got near the place, we will know about it – and we’ll blow them up.”