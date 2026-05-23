Timothée Chalamet spends much of his time away from set on the red carpet hand in hand with Kylie Jenner - but his school days were wildly different, his mom says.

The Marty Supreme actor rose to global fame in 2017, when he starred as Elio Perlman in Call Me by Your Name, as been a heart throb ever since. But it all could have been so different...

Five years before his international stardom, Chalamet was seen performing on stage at New York's LaGuardia High School. In the video, which has since gone viral, Chalamet, known as Lil Timmy Tim at the time, performed an original rap, which went into Nicki Minaj's hit, Roman Revenge.

Unfortunately, we never got to see Lil Timmy Tim's music career take off, but nevertheless, his mother has shared insight on his past persona...

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Chalamet's mother opened up on his high school days (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images)

“You know, he was a rap artist at a high school so he did his own thing," Nicole Flender said to PEOPLE at the American Ballet Theatre's Spring Gala on May 20.

It wasn't just rap that the star took on as a child, as his mother revealed he was also a dancer. Although her daughter was the one who took up ballet dancing, she told the publication: "Timmy did his own dancing."

It's not the first time she's opened up on her son's past. "Everybody loved it," she previously told Business Insider.

Despite him having the alter-ego Lil Timmy Tim - to his mother, he was 'Tiny Tim' or 'Toothless Tim,' which is less cool for a rap name.

But it wasn't just rap he excelled in, telling the publication that he was also great at chess and Tae Kwon Do. Now, after his superb performance in Marty Supreme, he can add table tennis to the list. Talk about multi-talented!

Chalamet's rapping talents came back last year, when it was rumored he was posing as anonymous rapper EsDeeKid.

The star had a rapper alter ego in high school (Photo By: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Playing in to it, Chalamet would respond with 'no comment' when asked about it.

However, he later shut down the rumors when he posted a video of himself rapping alongside the mysterious rapper.

"It's Timothée Chalamet chillin', tryin' to stack $100 million," he could be heard saying on the track.

Right now, the star is more than likely gearing up for the release of Dune: Part Three - but we can hope for a return of Lil Timmy Tim sometime soon!