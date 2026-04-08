Nikki Glaser has claimed in a new interview that she doesn’t ‘really care’ if her long-term boyfriend were to sleep with other women, admitting she ‘kind of likes’ it.

In 2013, the Comedy Central favorite, 41, began dating TV producer Chris Convy, whom she has split from numerous times over the years.

The pair met while working on her MTV show, Nikki & Sara Live, in New York, with her Emmy-winning partner later giving her permission to talk about ‘anything’ to do with their relationship during her stand-up gigs, ‘as long as it's funny’.

Last year, Glaser discussed her thoughts about non-monogamy with Gwyneth Paltrow for The Goop Podcast.

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“I guess I’m just confident in like, I’m a pretty good person to date. When it comes to my relationship, I just don’t have jealousy over him getting close to other women.”

Nikki Glaser has been dating Chris Convy on-and-off since 2013 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

And in a chat with Graham Bensinger in 2022, she said she liked the idea of her boyfriend at least ‘entertaining the idea of being with other women’.

“I want things that other people want. I wouldn’t mind if [he] had a little fling with someone else… Everyone has their own kinky thing. My thing is, I don’t mind that,” she confessed.

Glaser has once again aired her non-monogamous relationship preference, this time on the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

“In a relationship, I don't really care if my boyfriend were to hook up,” the comedian explained.

The actress has been discussing non-monogomy again, this time on Alex Cooper's podcast (Call Her Daddy)

“But that is not a two-way street. I'm not someone who likes to hook up when I'm in a relationship. I don't really care about that. But I don't care if someone else were to. In fact, I kind of like it.”

She told Cooper, 31, that she hadn’t really had a boyfriend before Convy, and that she would always ask him about ‘past hookups and girlfriends and how they got together’.

"It would make me horny to think about him doing that with other girls," the Trainwreck star confessed.

"So, I'd ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with, all the details about it and it would really be like a foreplay for me. I would get revved up talking about it.”

Apparently Glaser is not alone, with 61 percent of Americans also being open to exploring non-monogamous relationships.

A third of Hims survey respondents (32 percent) also alleged they value ‘a little mystery’ over serious commitment.

Moreover, the research suggested that Gen Z is the least likely (68 percent) to say monogamy is their preferred relationship style, while Baby Boomers are the most (43 percent).

Glaser said her boyfriend has come up with some 'interesting' stories since they opened their relationship (Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

While she didn’t exactly divulge what Convy had done with other women during their relationship, Glaser did tease on Call Her Daddy: “There have been some interesting things that were fun for me to hear about and experience and fun for him too.”

The Golden Globes host, who claimed she is drawn to guys who ‘other girls want’ said that there are some rules involved when it comes to Convy’s sexual adventures.

She claimed that she likes him to not to any potential partners that he had a girlfriend without making them ‘feel bad about it’.

“I was very careful to always let the girl know you have a girlfriend and she's choosing this. Let her know that I'm OK with it.”

The Ohio native is set to return to the small screen this month with her new TV special, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl. The show will debut on Hulu on April 24.