Nikki Glaser had a bit of an unexpected wardrobe faux pas on live TV and instead of cringing, she turned it into its own moment.

The stand-up comedian, 41, is never one to shy away from self-deprecating, brutally honest and often raunchy humor after rising to fame roasting celebrities and hosting reality dating shows.

Glaser's used to poking fun at her own wardrobe situations and when she attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she revealed her outfit had to have major changes to it.

“I got fitted for it a month ago and I’ve been eating too much SkinnyPop,” she told Entertainment Tonight about why she had to make some alterations.

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“They had to emergency bring in a sewing machine and take out part of the train and make this wider.”

Glaser was recently a guest on Live with Kelly and Mark to promote her new Hulu stand-up comedy special, Good Girl.

Viewers praised Nikki Glaser's quick thinking (YouTube/liveKellyandMark)

However, she was accidentally subject to an awkward situation with hosts Kelly Ripa, 55, and Mark Consuelos, 55.

Just a few moments into the interview on April 22, Ripa kindly told the former FBoy Island host that she could see her underwear.

“Oh wait, you can see your underpants,” Ripa said as Glaser, who was wearing a minidress, sat down.

Glaser didn’t seem phased at all and replied with a quick joke.

“It’s just for you,” she quipped. “Sorry guys.”

Ripa teased: “We don’t mind at all,” as Glaser added: “I’ll send you a picture later.”

Viewers mostly praised Ripa’s quick thinking and a few shared their own jokes, too.

“Kelly’s watching out for other women… always,” commented one viewer on social media.

Another Instagram viewer quipped: “At least she was wearing underpants.”

Nikki Glaser at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Other fans praised the dress itself. “So sixties, adorbs,” gushed one commenter.

Glaser, who recently opened up about her relationship with Chris Convy, has made history as the first solo female host of the Golden Globes in 2025.

She returned to the awards ceremony this year where she made headlines for a shocking joke about the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While onstage, the comedian said: “I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It’s insane. There’s so many A-listers.

“And by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted.

“And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department.”

She also made a controversial jibe about disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the 2025 ceremony.

While addressing Zendaya in the audience, she said: “Challengers, girl? Oh my God! That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card, I mean, seriously. I’m sorry, I’m upset too. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on.”