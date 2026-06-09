The Game 3 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden had a number of strict rules and enhanced security last night due to President Trump’s attendance. However, these didn’t seem to phase Cardi B - who broke one huge rule.

It was an eventful night at MSG - with the Knicks ending their 13-game playoff winning streak after being beaten by the San Antonio Spurs. The fans weren’t happy before the loss either, as the president was met with large boos.

His attendance caused a stir earlier in the week, as it was announced there would be enhanced security at the stadium - as fans were encouraged to get there 2 hours before tip off.

Elsewhere, it was announced for the final that there would be a strict ‘no bags policy’, as well as 'TSA-style screening procedures'.

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However, this didn’t seem to bother 'WAP' singer Cardi B, who took to her Instagram stories to show off her $7,000 Chanel purse as she sat court-side between her epic halftime performance.

The Chanel 25 mini handbag took centre stage in the snap (as it should) with the court blurred into the background. In true Cardi B style, the compact purse had leopard-print faux fur, with the gold Chanel logo proudly on show.

Why was there a 'no bag' policy at Knicks game?

The 'TSA-style screening procedures' were in place at the NBA final due to Trump's presence.

"There should be extra security for the President United States to be at a game, but I think the fans are very understanding of that," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said last week.

Cardi B showed off her $7k Chanel purse as she watched the Knicks game (Picture: Instagram/CardiB)

"I think they recognize that it adds to the bigness of the event."

Why was Cardi B allowed to wear her purse?

While it isn't known for certain why the rapper was allowed to violate the rule, it may be due to her being the halftime performer for the final.

She was joined at the sporting event by her four-year-old son Wave, who she shares with her ex, Offset.

The 33-year-old was receiving compliments for her bag online, with one fan writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Cardi b Chanel bag is teaaaa”.

Of course, Cardi wasn’t alone on the celebrity row.

Cardi performed during the halftime show (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

A-Listers, including lifelong Knicks fans Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller were seen ‘going crazy’ as they appeared on the Knicks jumbotron. Kylie Jenner, however, was not in attendance with Chalamet as she has been previously.

Jenner’s ex best friend, Jordyn Woods, was in attendance to support her fiancé Karl Anthony Towns. It didn’t seem like Woods brought a bag along with her, but she did bring the fashion.

The 28-year-old was seen sporting a custom-made top, made from vintage Knicks jerseys, finishing the look off with jeans and heels.

Elsewhere, Trump was in a private box with the Knicks owner alongside his granddaughter Kai Trump, as they were invited along by Knicks owner James Dolan.

However, it wasn’t the best game for Trump. As well as a loss for his beloved Knicks, he was also booed whilst in the stadium, before appearing to doze off.

What an eventful night!