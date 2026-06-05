OnlyFans stars will no longer be attending the Spurs’ Game 2 of the NBA Finals after claiming to have been left shaken by an alleged confrontation.

If you thought you’d get to see the viral Blue and Julie J. Swan at another game, too bad.

The pair, who gained notoriety after being seen at Game 1 of the Finals in pink and blue form-fitting outfits on a bench behind the players, have changed their minds on being regulars at the games.

After apparently being accosted by a group of people in the stands of another game, their stance ‘has greatly shifted' on being courtside.

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Per The Post, the pair claim to have been confronted by two men and a woman during Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, which was shared online by Blue.

Blue and Julie J. Swan say they were harassed (X/@bluebeari3)

“I had a lot of anxiety, and I still do thinking about going to a game,” Swan told The Post of the aftermath left behind since the alleged altercation. “Because what if they do that again? Or what if there’s other people that will do that? It put that fear and anxiety in my mind; it’s like a stadium full of people. You don’t know who’s there. We had no idea that this was even possible at a game at this level of importance.”

According to a May 29 clip shared to Blue’s social media, which she reshared on Thursday (June 4), a man can be heard telling Blue that it was ‘disgraceful that you sit like that’ and pointing at her.

Apparently, he then put his hand on her, which led to her telling him not to touch her.

Heartbreaking loss but Spurs in 5!!!! pic.twitter.com/oYlcZ16GgH — Blue! 🎀 (@bluebeari3) June 4, 2026





Swan said that’s when a woman who was attending with the man and another man, began to make bunny ears behind one of the girls as they were taking selfies.

Then, the other man began to repeatedly call them ‘chopped’ as they were leaving.

Chopped is slang for ugly, leading Swan to break down.

“It was too much. I was pretty upset leaving, just sitting in my car afterward,” Swan said. “Trying to let the adrenaline die down, and I did end up crying because I felt very unsafe at the stadium. I don’t know, it was a lot.”

James B, the alleged manager of the girls told The Post that security was notified of the group during the first incident, and they were spoken to.

However, the last incident at the end of the game meant that security got more involved, but they left quickly before being apprehended.

While Swan said she’ll be at Game 2 today, Blue won't be there.

“I still love the Spurs so very much,” she said. “I wish that it could be different, and I wish that this had never happened, so that I could still have that fairytale moment going to these, to these games. It just makes me really sad.”

UNILAD reached out to the Frost Bank Center for comment.