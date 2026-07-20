Slow-motion footage from Sunday's World Cup final has captured the awkward moment Spain's Lamine Yamal appeared to hesitate before shaking Donald Trump's hand.

The 19-year-old was one of the standout performers as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the winner in the 106th minute. Trump joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on stage for the trophy presentation, greeting players as they collected their medals.

Yamal first greeted Infantino with a handshake and a warm embrace, but seemed to pause when faced with Trump's outstretched hand.

Footage shows the teenager briefly considering how to respond before eventually accepting the greeting and offering a subtle nod, then bowing his head to receive his medal.

🚨— لامين يامال رفض مصافحة دونالد ترامب في البداية! pic.twitter.com/y45tlwmR82 — Osama 🇸🇦 (@Siiros2) July 20, 2026





Did Lamine Yamal shake Donald Trump's hand?

Despite clips circulating online suggesting Yamal snubbed the president entirely, the handshake did take place.

Advert

Multiple videos and photographs from the ceremony confirm the pair made contact, with Yamal's hesitation apparently coming down to nerves rather than any deliberate slight.

His expression noticeably softened moments later when he was greeted by Spain's King Felipe VI, breaking into a wide smile that contrasted sharply with his blank reaction to Trump.

Trump and Infantino were both booed by sections of the crowd as they walked onto the pitch for the ceremony, a reception that has followed the FIFA President to several fixtures throughout the tournament. Donald Trump has not been to a game, bar the final.

He had also been shown on the stadium's big screens after the national anthems, prompting scattered jeers.

Christian Romero refused to shake Donald Trump's hand on the podium (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

What did Argentina's Cristian Romero do?

While Yamal's moment was ambiguous, Argentina defender Cristian Romero left little room for interpretation.

Collecting his runners-up medal, Romero declined to shake Trump's hand altogether in what appeared to be a deliberate gesture.

Argentina's players kept their backs turned when captain Rodri was later presented with the trophy.

Yamal's tournament form had been more subdued than many expected following his breakout performances at Euro 2024, with the winger managing just one direct goal contribution across eight matches while carrying an injury into the competition.

He nonetheless played a key role in Spain's build-up play throughout the final, including the move that led to Torres' winning goal, helping the team lift the trophy in a country where Yamal himself is still too young to legally buy alcohol.

Trump faced further criticism after the ceremony for remaining on stage during Spain's celebrations, appearing to attempt to join in with the team's festivities before being discreetly led away by Infantino.



