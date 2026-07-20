Lip reader 'reveals' Trump's exact same 6-word message to each World Cup player while shaking hands
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Lip reader 'reveals' Trump's exact same 6-word message to each World Cup player while shaking hands

The president's behavior during the trophy lift also raised some eyebrows

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Topics: Donald Trump, World Cup, Football, Spain

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh