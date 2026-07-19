Argentina’s dream of defending their World Cup crown descended into absolute ignominy at the New York New Jersey Stadium, with the South American squad being widely branded "disgusting" following a chaotic, ill-tempered meltdown at the final whistle.

In a match defined by blistering tension, tactical warfare, and extreme aggression, the defending champions completely unraveled during the closing stages against a dominant Spanish side.

The mounting pressure on the pitch boiled over late in the second half when Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández was shown a devastating second yellow card, leaving Argentina down to ten men and stripping them of their composure during crucial injury-time minutes.

However, the real outrage erupted seconds after the referee blew the final whistle to end Argentina's reign as world champions.

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Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain have words after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match (Al Bello / Getty Images)

Overcome by raw frustration and heartbreak, several furious Argentine players immediately confronted the match officials and Spanish celebration circles, sparking a chaotic, multi-player brawl on the pitch.

In deeply uncomfortable scenes captured by international television cameras, one distraught, visibly aggressive Argentine player had to be physically dragged away and restrained by coaching staff and security personnel to prevent a full-blown physical altercation with Spanish stars.

The ugly post-match scuffle followed an exceptionally hostile second half, during which substitute Leandro Paredes almost came to blows with Spain's Rodri after landing a heavy elbow to the midfielder's back.

Combined with early defensive blowouts—including core center-back Lisandro Martínez being forced off with a severe adductor injury in the first half—Argentina’s discipline completely shattered on the sport's biggest stage.

Messi personally congratulated every Spanish player ( Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The dramatic breakdown triggered an immediate wave of intense fury across global social media platforms, with neutral football supporters and pundits aggressively condemning the team's behavior.

"Absolute sore losers. To act like that on the world stage after losing a fair match is fundamentally disgusting," one viral post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Another outraged fan added: "They won with arrogance in 2022 and they leave with zero class in 2026. Dragging your own players off the pitch because they can't control their tempers is an absolute disgrace to the shirt."

The backlash marks a bitter end to what was supposed to be a historic, celebratory swan song for 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi.

However, unlike his aggrieved teammates, Messi was a true sportsman, and took his time shaking the hands of each Spanish player and congratulating them on their win.

Instead of walking away with head-held-high praise, Argentina now faces potential disciplinary review from FIFA's independent ethics board over the referee confrontations and pitchside clashes, leaving a dark, controversial cloud over the entire tournament.