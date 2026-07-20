It was a busy day for Donald Trump on Sunday (July 19), who swiftly landed back in Washington on his new Air Force One plane following the World Cup. But he may not be seen in the jet for a while now...

Earlier this month, the President was unveiled his new Air Force One presidential aircraft, which had been accepted as a gift from the Qatari government.

"There will never be one like this. This is very unique. This is considered the world's most luxurious plane," he said at the unveiling. "When it was built, it was built at a level that will probably never be seen again. This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before.”

However, despite previously showing off the plane, Donald Trump has now revealed it will be out of service for a month.

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Trump was approached by reporters after landing back after the World Cup (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

As he landed back in Washington on the Boeing 747-800 following the World Cup final in New York, Trump was asked by reporters why he was flying on the aircraft, and whether it 'lacked missile-defense capabilities'.

“It has a lot of capability,” he said. “But as I understand it, in about a month ​or so, they’re gonna send it to have it be maxed out... It’ll take about ​a month,” he added.

The questioning comes after security questions were raised, after the President was reportedly advised by The Secret Service to fly home from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey on the older Air Force One, NBC News reported.

However, Trump did not say what works were set to be done on the plane.

Trump has confirmed the jet will be taken out of service for a month (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The aircraft boasts a range of elite amenities including master and guest bedrooms fitted with luxury sycamore and wacapou wood fixtures. Plush leather seating arrangements, custom Tai Ping carpets, and original artwork installations.

This is due to the fact that the Air Force confirmed that they deliberately prioritized rapid delivery over interior remodeling. Therefore, the military left the lavish Qatari 'Head of State' layout minimally changed.

We're sure it was a comfortable ride back for the President, after his eventful day at the soccer.

The President took to the pitch following Spain's win over Argentina, to hand out medals to both teams, before passing over the trophy to the winners.

However, it looked like the President did more than what was asked of him, as he had to be ushered away by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as he 'photobombed' the team's celebratory picture, not realizing he had to move out the way.







