New poll reveals what Americans really think of MAGA and it could be bad news for Trump
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New poll reveals what Americans really think of MAGA and it could be bad news for Trump

Donald Trump previously claimed to have the 'highest' approval rating 'ever' in a Truth Social post

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Politics, Donald Trump, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones