New poll reveals what Americans really think of MAGA and it could be bad news for Trump

The midterm elections are coming up, but just how MAGA fans feel about their current sitting president and founder of the movement - Donald J Trump – has been revealed.

Just two days ago it was announced that Trump had joined predecessors Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter with his latest approval rating reveal on inflation, but what about his overall rating?

The latest inflation approval ratings found Trump's net approval rating on inflation improved slightly to minus-47 points in June, from minus-50 points in May.

However, when it comes to looking at Trump's popularity, there's a lot of other pieces at play.

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With just over 100 days until the midterm elections, the CNBC All-America Economic Survey showed just what voters think of the job the administration is doing, and if this bodes well for Trump's term.

New poll figures show what people really think about MAGA right now (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

The survey polled 1,000 voters from July 8 to July 12 and painted a bleak picture of the likelihood of MAGA being voted for again by previous supporters.

That's because the poll found that 57 per cent of respondents said they are unlikely to support any self-identified MAGA candidates this year.

The poll also found 61 per cent of the group feel pessimistic about the current state of the American economy and its future too.

Despite these numbers, the POTUS has been vocal about his belief that his approval ratings are his highest 'ever', but his rating has been through the ringer, which seems to be caused in part by the US and Israeli a war with Iran.

Focaldata conducted a poll released on July 6, and reported Trump's approval rating sat at minus 23, which isn't exactly what you'd call the 'highest ever'.

A CBS News/YouGov poll in May also revealed that there has been a decrease in voter confidence.

This might mean Trump could have a difficult time with his former supporters (Photo by Saul Loeb/Pool - Getty Images)

60 per cent of those polled claimed they are now disapproving of Trump’s handling of his job in the White House.

Then, 54 per cent of white non-college voters confirmed they too disapproved of Trump’s performance, with 61 per cent being unhappy with the work he is doing, and 66 per cent citing the Iran war as being a bad choice.

The midterm elections are held halfway through a president's four-year term, and are scheduled to commence on November 3.

In light of the date coming up, former Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris has urged voters to use their vote with determination.

She claimed Trump is 'scared of your power' and that he 'wants you to believe that your vote does not matter'.

"He wants you to lose confidence in our electoral system so you stay home this November," she continued in a statement, noting: "He knows how discontent the American people are, and he wants to make sure that you do not vote."

She told the people: "Because if the people vote in their numbers, Republicans will lose."

In a final push to get the public to vote to end Trump's reign, she said to make their 'voices heard' and 'put a real check on this corrupt and cruel administration'.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.