Donald Trump's approval rating has been revealed, and there has been a major change in what the working class thinks about his second term in the White House.

The president has been vocal about his belief that his approval ratings are his highest 'ever', and since he took back to Office some 18 months ago, he’s talked about it a lot.

But the reports typically seem to fall flatter than he explains.

Just this year, his rating has been through the ringer, particularly after the US began a war with Iran, which they joined with Israel.

Advert

The nations are still battling each other today, five months after the POTUS claimed it would be over in a flash.

This war appears to be the turning point for some voters, who now have a different opinion on his ability to lead the nation.

Trump recently claimed in a Truth Social post on June 29 that he had the 'Highest Poll Numbers Ever’ that was ‘Even Higher than Election Day, November 5th'.

Donald Trump called his approval rating the 'highest' ever (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But he brought his war back into focus as he added: "This despite the fact that, IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

However, despite his claims, the CBS News/YouGov poll in May revealed that there has been a decrease in voter confidence in Trump.

Previously, white working-class Americans were all for Trump, with two in three people backing him in 2024, according to research group PRRI’s post-election survey.

The POTUS also had 69 per cent of the rural vote in 2024, according to Pew Research Center exit polling.

However, in May of this year, 2064 US adult citizens were polled once more, with over 60 per cent of them disapproving of Trump’s handling of his job.

Shockingly, 54 per cent of white noncollege voters also disapproved of Trump’s performance, which is up from 32 per cent in February 2025, tipping them over more than half.

61 per cent disapproved of the work he is doing, and 66 per cent cited the Iran war as being a bad move.

But that’s not the only bad report Trump has received this year. Focaldata conducted a second poll released on July 6, and reported a similar trend.

Trump's approval rating sat at a lowly minus 23, which certainly doesn't bode well for the sitting president considering the midterm elections are on the horizon.

However, that doesn't mean the White House agrees with the polls.





Spokesman Davis Ingle has dismissed the figures, telling Newsweek in a statement: "No other president in history has accomplished more for the American people than President Trump, who is working tirelessly to create jobs, cool inflation, increase housing affordability, and more."

Ingle claimed Trump has made 'historic progress and this is just the beginning as his agenda continues taking effect'.

But rural voters’ confidence is declining as price increases driven by the Iran war is cited as a contributor, per USA Today.

A recent June Reuters/Ipsos poll found 48 per cent of the voting group now disapproved of Trump, which is up from 34 per cent the month after he returned to office.

“The decline is significant given that White working-class voters were a pretty stable support between 2016 and 2020 for Trump after trending Republican since the early 1990s,” Noam Lupu, a Vanderbilt University political science professor told the outlet.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.