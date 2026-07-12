Donald Trump's approval rating has hit a record low some 18 months after the president returned to the White House for a second term.

The president recently claimed current approval ratings are his highest 'ever', as he penned in a Truth Social post on June 29: "Highest Poll Numbers Ever. Even Higher than Election Day, November 5th.

"This despite the fact that, IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

It appears as though the president is wide off the mark though, with recent polls putting Trump's approval rating at an all-time low.

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A recent Economist/YouGov poll conducted between July 3 and July 6 had damming results for Trump after 1,603 US adult citizens were quizzed.

35 percent of those involved in the poll said they approved of the job the POTUS is doing, though 61 percent disapproved.

The new polls are damming for the Trump administration (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

That gave the president a net approval rating of minus 26, which matches the lowest level recorded in May 2026.

Focaldata conducted a second poll released on July 6, and reported a similar trend.

Trump's approval rating sat at a lowly minus 23, which certainly doesn't bode well for the sitting president considering the midterm elections are on the horizon.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle has dismissed the recent polls, telling Newsweek in a statement: "No other president in history has accomplished more for the American people than President Trump, who is working tirelessly to create jobs, cool inflation, increase housing affordability, and more."

Ingle went on to claim Trump has made 'historic progress and this is just the beginning as his agenda continues taking effect'.

Trump has certainly been no stranger to calling out polls in the past, as he criticised what he called 'Fake and Fraudulent Polling' earlier this year.

Donald Trump has called out polls in the past (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He wrote on Truth Social in January: "Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense.

"As an example, all of the Anti Trump Media that covered me during the 2020 Election showed Polls that were knowingly wrong. They knew what they were doing, trying to influence the Election, but I won in a Landslide, including winning the Popular Vote, all 7 of the 7 Swing States, the Electoral College was a route, and 2,750 Counties to 525."

The president went on to claim that there are 'great Pollsters that called the Election right' but the media refuse to discuss such supposed polling.

Trump's rambling statement concluded: "Isn’t it sad what has happened to American Journalism, but I am going to do everything possible to keep this Polling SCAM from moving forward."