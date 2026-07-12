The newest 'viral trend' may have people feeling sick to their stomach - but you may want to take part in it, a doctor says.

The hashtag 'fart walk' has been taking over the internet, and it does exactly what it says on the tin, passing gas while walking.

One women sent the internet wild when she revealed her and her husband go for these strolls after their evening meal. Yes, you did read that right.

Mairlyn Smith P.H.Ec., didn't hold back as she revealed to the world that the 'fart walks' took place roughly an hour after her and her husband had sat down to eat their dinner.

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She said the main reason the couple, who eat a lot of fibre, go out for these, is that they're 'helping to reduce their chances of developing Type 2 diabetes'.

'Fart walks' have a number of benefits, doctors say (Image: Getty Stock)

As per Clevland Clinic, Type 2 Diabetes 'is a chronic condition that happens when you have constant high blood sugar.' It happens because your body can't use insulin properly, or doesn't make enough of it.

Those who are 45 or older are more common to develop the condition, NIDDK states, as well as those who have a family history of the disease, or are overweight.

Due to the fibre, Smith says her and her husband 'have a lot of gas,' and 'you fart when you walk'.

Smith also claims that heading on these walks will help you 'age wonderfully'.

"Aging is a privilege," she writes. "Life is so short ~ we just never know what health issues both mental & physical are coming down the pike."

Now, a doctor has weighed in - and he completely agrees.

Are 'fart walks' really good for you?

Although many would rather skip this trend - a doctor has revealed why you may want to rethink...

Stitching the original Instagram video, Doctor Tim Tiutan revealed that walking after eating promotes 'intestinal mobility' and the 'movement of the intestines'.

This helps to get rid of gas, and also prevent constipation.

Walking after eating promotes 'intestinal mobility' (Image: Getty Stock)

He says that walking also 'prevents large spikes in blood sugar' but also lowers cancer risk.

"I totally support fart walks," he said.

So if you're ever prescribed a fart walk by a doctor, don't be surprised!

How beneficial are walks?

For those who want to partake, without the 'farting' part, that's okay too.

In terms of diabetes, research has shown that walking after a meal can indeed be beneficial.

A study conducted by researchers at University of Otago in New Zealand, published in Diabetologia, found that shorter, more frequent walks after meals were actually more beneficial than one 30 minute walk a day.

In this, they found those taking these short walks after eating could ' reduce their blood glucose levels by around 12% compared with a single 30-minute walk,' DRWF states.

As for cancer, a study of more than 85,000 adults in the United Kingdom, found that those who engaged 'in light- and moderate-to-vigorous-intensity daily physical activity' were at lower risk of developing the illness.

So, who wants to go on a fart walk?











