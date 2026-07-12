New footage of a terrifying incident where a passenger was nearly sucked out of a plane has revealed the aftermath of the terrifying incident.

Ryanair, a budget airline which operates flights across Europe, has made headlines this weekend as a result of the incident which departed the Greek city of Thessaloniki to Germany's Memmingen on Friday (July 10).

One passenger, a 61-year-old Serbian national, is believed to have been 'partially sucked out of a dislodged window', which is believed to have been caused by 'massive rupture in the engine', according to aviation experts in Greece.

It's claimed part of the engine on the right side of the plane is believed to have blown out debris, which 'smashed into the fuselage'.

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This subsequently damaged the window, leading to the incident with the Serbian passenger.

A passenger was nearly sucked out of the plane (ABC News)

In a statement provided to LADbible Group, Ryanair said: "A Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen on Friday morning (10 July) returned to Thessaloniki shortly after take-off when a passenger window dislodged inflight.

"The aircraft landed normally and passengers returned to the terminal. One passenger requested and received medical assistance on the ground in Thessaloniki.

"In order to minimise any delay, a replacement aircraft was arranged to bring passengers to Memmingen which departed Thessaloniki at 9:53 local this morning."

New footage of the incident has been shared on social media, which showed one of the engines from the aircraft.

The clip revealed the inside of the engine, with one of the blades in the jet completely missing, while other parts of the engine were dented and damaged.

The engine appeared damaged (X/@aviationbrk)

The blades also appeared damaged, before the clip then panned over to the missing window.

It's been reported that the 61-year-old passenger involved in the incident has been treated for friction burns at hospital.

Passengers on the flight have been sharing their experience, including Christina, who told Radio Thessaloniki: "The masks dropped and there was a strong smell. The head and shoulders of one passenger were outside the window. Fortunately, he hadn't taken off his seat belt."

It's been reported that the man's wife remarkably held onto her partner's legs for some five minutes to keep him inside the cabin.

Bystanders also assisted before the plane ultimately returned to Greece and landed at Thessaloniki Airport.

Data from the flight tracking website Flight Aware reveals the Ryanair flight was in the air for around an hour.