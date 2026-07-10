Passenger nearly sucked out of plane after debris shattered window as witnesses reveal what saved his life
Home>News>World News

Passenger nearly sucked out of plane after debris shattered window as witnesses reveal what saved his life

Travelers say they were 'frightened they wouldn't make it back'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: ABC News

Topics: Plane, Travel, World News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh