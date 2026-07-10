Norway fan who went viral reveals why he refuses to take part in 'rowing' celebration as it's 'wrong'
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Norway fan who went viral reveals why he refuses to take part in 'rowing' celebration as it's 'wrong'

Even if Norway win the tournament, Emil Anners Lappen will still refuse to partake in the celebration

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Sky News

Topics: Sport, World Cup

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh