Norway fan who went viral reveals why he refuses to take part in 'rowing' celebration as it's 'wrong'

If Norway beat England in the World Cup quarter finals this weekend, there's one fan who won't be joining in with a particular celebration.

The team seem to be unstoppable during the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, with the team knocking out fan favorites, Brazil, with an epic 2-1 win.

The crowd were roaring when Erling Haaland scored two goals, one in the 90th minute, with the majority of the Norwegian fans getting together to perform their 'Viking Row'.

It's gained so much attention, that even typing Erling Haaland into Google provides an animation of the celebration.

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However, one fan, Emil Anners Lappen has revealed that he won't be rowing along with his fellow fans - as he went viral for not joining in, in the middle of a huge group picture.

The Norwegian team have also been seen celebrating with the gesture (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "First of all, I just find it really stupid.

"When they came up with it, I thought it was stupid, and annoying, and I didn't want to do it."

“It copies a lot of what Iceland were doing, and it’s factually wrong; they didn’t row, they sailed over the Atlantic," he continued, referring to the Icelandic 'Thunderclap,' which they did during the 2016 Euros.

Despite the motions being different, Lappen claimed that it was similar as the fans wanted 'the same reaction from people.'

Touching on the accuracy of the row, he told the outlet that the Vikings didn't row, but in fact 'sailed across the Atlantic'.

"The Vikings rowed up rivers and things like that, but across the Atlantic, they sailed," he said.

Lappen has gained attention worldwide since his country's 3-2 win against Senegal, and although he will continue to support the team - fans will never catch him 'rowing,' even if they go on to win the whole title.

Even if Norway go all the way to the final, you won't see Lappen joining in with the rows... (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

But how likely is that?

Well, despite never having won the World Cup Norway have proved that they're serious candidates after knocking out Brazil, and showcasing a number of show stopping performances on the pitch.

Their match against England will prove tough, and although Harry Kane's England team are betting favorites to advance to the semi-finals, a win is not impossible for the Norwegian side.

Should they progress, it's likely they will the Argentina vs Switzerland game.

If they then make it all the way to the finals, it's likely they'll be taking on bookies favorites, France.

Weirder things have happened!







