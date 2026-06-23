While the likes of David Beckham and Tom Cruise have been spotted watching a World Cup game, one person who hasn't is Donald Trump.

Trump had been hyping up the World Cup for months in the lead up to the tournament kicking off last week.

He's even expected to hand the highly sought-after trophy to the winning team. The World Cup Final will take place at the the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 19.

But so far he hasn't actually attended any of the games, evening skipping Team USA's first match of the tournament on June 19.

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He had quite a good excuse to miss the match though, as the following night was the big UFC event that took place on the White House's lawn. The event was put together to mark both the president's 80th birthday and America celebrating 250 years of independence.

The World Cup is currently taking place across the US, Canada and Mexico (Emma Ottosen/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

But he's not always had events on, so why hasn't Trump been to a game yet? Andrew Giuliani, the head of the White House’s World Cup taskforce, has shared the answer (kind of).

Guiliani, who is the son of Rudy Giuliani, shared with The Telegraph: "I know he’s got a couple of international trips that he has planned as well as well as Independence Day, so the only thing I’ll tell you about my boss, and I’ve known him for, heck, 30 years, and he’s kind of like an uncle figure to me, he likes a good cliffhanger, right?

"He likes to leave people watching, so all I can tell you is ‘keep tuned in’, and I’m excited to see what the next steps are."

Donald Trump is yet to attend a World Cup match (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Another source who spoke to the newspaper said the the World Cup isn't on Trump's 'radar' right now.

"The president is preoccupied with the US’s July 4 celebrations," the insider said.

"The World Cup just isn’t on his radar at the moment. He will give the trophy at the final, but I don’t think we will see him before then. It’s possible he’ll go to a semi-final, but only if the US get that far."

Trump may have not attended any World Cup matches yet, but he did go to the recent NBA final that resulted in the New York Knicks securing their first cup win in more than five decades.

The POTUS was seen in the crowd seemingly dozing off during the high-stakes basketball game.